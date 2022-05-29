Rawalpindi board announces dates for postponed, cancelled SSC papers

RAWALPINDI: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Saturday announced that the cancelled and postponed papers of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2022 will be held from June 11 to June 16.

As per the new datesheet of the SSC Part II exams, Pakistan Studies papers for morning and evening sessions will be held on June 11.

Mathematics papers for arts and science groups will be conducted in the evening on June 13, chemistry on June 14 morning and biology and computer science papers on June 15 morning.

For 9th grade (SSC Part-I), Persian, geometrical and technical drawing and military sciences (morning) will be held on June 16 while civics, geometrical commercial and Al Quran (Darsi Nizami) will be conducted in the evening on June 16.

Mathematics (evening session), chemistry, biology, computer science (morning session) papers were cancelled after the papers leak scandal.

Pakistan Studies papers for SSC Part-II for morning and evening sessions were postponed on May 25 due to the PTI long mach.

The BISE also postponed papers of Persian, geometrical and technical drawing and military sciences for morning and civics, geometrical commercial and Al Quran (Darsi Nizami) papers (evening) on May 26 due to the long march.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz constituted a three-member committee to investigate the leakage of papers of mathematics (evening session), chemistry, biology, computer science (morning session) of SSC Part-II annual exams.

The committee was led by Prof Dr Mohammad Shafiq, Director External Linkages, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, with Sahibzada Faisal Khursheed, Director (Administration) Colleges, Lahore, and an FIA cyber crime director as the members.

BISE Rawalpindi Controller Examinations Prof Nasir Mehmood Awan told Dawn that the new date sheet would be communicated to the candidates through SMS on their mobile phones.

He said the BISE had completed the arrangements for the annual SSC Part-I and II exams in a fair and transparent manner without any hurdle.

He said the ongoing SSC Part-I (9th grade) papers were being held in a transparent manner.

He said all the candidates had been directed to be present in the examination centre half an hour before the start of their papers.

He said monitoring teams had been constituted to strictly follow the guidelines of the BISE to avoid further paper leaks.

He said the BISE had suspended the official confidential press staff and all new papers were printed under the supervision of staff borrowed from other boards.

He said new recruitment had been finalised for the official confidential press with the assistance of assistant commissioners and deputy commissioner and they would start work next week.

“Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal who is BISE Rawalpindi chairman formed a human resource committee to recruit the new staff,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said the investigation committee had gone back to Lahore after completing the probe and would prepare a report and submit to the chief minister.

APP ADDS: The district administration on Saturday made surprise visits to various examination centres to review the security arrangements and ensure that the exams were being conducted in a smooth and fair manner.

For this purpose, assistant commissioner (AC) of Taxila Cantonment and the district monitoring officer (DMO) Rawalpindi visited examination centres at Government Denny’s High School, Saddar, Government Boys High School Gharibabad and an examination centre Taxila.

According to a district administration spokesman, the SSC annual exams were being held in Rawalpindi Division under foolproof arrangements, including security.

Meanwhile, a BISE spokesman told this agency that around 117,796 students were taking part in the exams which were underway in four districts of the division.

Examinations were being held in 388 centres, including 142 for boys, 139 for girls. Apart from these, 107 combined centres were also operational.

He said 60,868 male and 56,928 female students had been issued roll number slips to appear in the exams.

The spokesperson said special monitoring teams had been formed that were conducting surprise visits to the examination centres.

Their reports were being presented to the authorities concerned on a daily basis, he added.

The central control room was set up in Rawalpindi board office and district level control rooms were set up in Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2022