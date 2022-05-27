Ex-army officer, son remanded in Model Town cop killing case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday remanded a retired army officer and his son in police custody for seven days in a case of killing a constable in Model Town. Police produced retired Maj Sajid Hussain and his son Akrama Bukhari before the court.

The investigating officer requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the suspects to complete investigation into the case. The court, however, allowed the remand for seven days and directed police to produce the suspects again on June 1.

A police team had raided the Model Town home of the suspects, the workers of the PTI, when they opened fire on the personnel leading to the instant death of Constable Kamal on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2022