Islamabad SP removed over female constable’s death

ISLAMABAD: A superintendent of police was removed from his office on the recommendation of an inquiry team in connection with a female constable’s unnatural death.

A murder case was also registered on the recommendation of the investigation team, Dawn has learnt.

According to a notification issued from the office of chief commissioner Islamabad, the SP was closed to central police office (CPO) with immediate effect until further orders.

The team comprises SP investigation and city zone, assistant sub-divisional police officers of Sihala and Secretariat, SHOs of Aabpara and female police stations and an investigating officer, police said.

Mystery shrouds the death of the constable, sources said, adding the victim arrived at the house of the SP where her condition deteriorated. She was shifted to the hospital where she died.

Her death was kept hidden for hours, they said, adding the body was removed from the hospital to a seminary for last rites and later brought to the SP’s house from where arrangements were made to transport it to Karachi via flight.

The police got information from the hospital about her unnatural death and when it reached the SP’s house, it was about to be transported to the airport, the sources said.

According to the FIR, the initial autopsy report of the policewoman suggested that she was poisoned, it added.

Samples were taken from her body and sent to Lahore for forensic and chemical examination tests for detection of actual cause of death, the sources said, adding that the final autopsy report of the victims is awaited.

Investigation of the case depends on this final report, they said, adding if it was confirmed that she was poisoned then it would be investigated.

In the meantime, statements of the SP and other people related to the incident, including those who transported her to the hospital after her condition deteriorated will be recorded. Besides, collection of technical evidence is also in progress including geo-fencing, they said.

The SP was transferred to the CPO on the recommendation of an inquiry team, which raised suspicions over the events and the officer’s role and actions, the sources said, adding that he was removed from the office to ensure fair investigation.

