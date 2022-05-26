Balochistan parties divided over no-trust motion

QUETTA: Differences have surfaced in the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and other coalition parties over the issue of a no-trust motion moved by a group of 14 MPAs of different parties against Chief Minister Qudoos Bizenjo and to be tabled in the provincial assembly session on Thursday (today).

The signatories of the no-trust motion include seven members of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party, four from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and three from the Awami National Party (ANP).

BAP is divided over the no-trust motion, as two groups in the party are threatening MPAs that in case of opposing or supporting the motion, they would face action under Article 63A of the Constitution.

Former chief minister and BAP president Jam Kamal Alyani has already directed party MPAs, including CM Bizenjo, that they should ensure their presence in the house when the no-trust motion is tabled for formally moving in the house. He has warned that BAP would write to the election commission for action under Article 63A against party members who either remained absent from the house or voted against the resolution.

On the other hand, CM Bizenjo, who is the parliamentary leader of BAP in the assembly, also served notices to the seven MPAs of the party, including Mr Aylani, that they should withdraw their names from the motion or face action under the article in light of the recent decision of the apex court that the vote of dissident members would not be counted. Both sides were claiming their right to take action against MPAs who would support or oppose the no-trust motion. Other parties that have signed the no-trust motion were also facing differences in the party ranks.

The PTI, which has seven MPAs in the Balochistan assembly, is also divided in two groups, with the one including Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and three other MPAs supporting the motion while the other three members are opposing it.

