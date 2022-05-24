DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2022

Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports

Reuters Published May 24, 2022 - Updated May 24, 2022 01:58pm
In this file photo taken on May 8, 2018, people arrive at the domestic terminal of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. — AFP/File
In this file photo taken on May 8, 2018, people arrive at the domestic terminal of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. — AFP/File

The Taliban will sign an agreement with the United Arab Emirates on operating airports in Afghanistan, the group's acting deputy prime minister said on Tuesday, after months of talks with the UAE, Turkey and Qatar.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar made the announcement in a tweet and later told reporters in Kabul that his administration was renewing an airport ground handling agreement with the UAE.

It was not immediately clear whether the agreement went beyond existing arrangements or if it included airport security, a sensitive issue for the Taliban who fought for decades against US-led Nato troops and say they do not want the return of international forces.

The UAE's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A source briefed on the negotiations told Reuters that a sticking point in the negotiations with Qatar has been Doha's condition that Qatari security personnel be present at the airport.

Qatar and Turkey had already sent temporary technical teams to help airport operations and security after the Taliban took over in August last year as foreign forces withdrew.

The airport talks have demonstrated how countries are seeking to assert their influence in Afghanistan even as the hardline group largely remains an international pariah and its government not formally recognised by any country.

The Emiratis are keen to counter diplomatic clout enjoyed there by Qatar, sources told Reuters last year as talks began.

Qatar and the UAE have had strained relations for years as they compete for regional influence.

Afghan War
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A velvet glove

A velvet glove

Arifa Noor
The general didn’t have an easy task when he took over, but in retrospect, he managed it rather well.

Editorial

Updated 24 May, 2022

Marching in May

MORE unrest. That is the forecast for the weeks ahead as the PTI formally proceeds with its planned march on...
24 May, 2022

Policy rate hike

THE State Bank has raised its policy rate by 150bps to 13.75pc, hoping that its latest monetary-tightening action...
24 May, 2022

Questionable campaign

OVER the past couple of days, a number of cases have been registered in different parts of the country against...
23 May, 2022

Defection rulings

By setting aside the existing law to prescribe their own solutions, the institutions haven't really solved the crisis at hand.
23 May, 2022

Spirit of the law

WOMEN’S right to inheritance is often galling for their male relatives in our patriarchal society. However, with...
23 May, 2022

Blaming others

BLAMING the nebulous ‘foreign hand’ for creating trouble within our borders is an age-old method used by the...