PESHAWAR: Two soldiers were martyred in an attack on a security post in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the incident occurred in Mirali.

During the intense exchange of fire, 20-year-old Sepoy Zahoor Khan, a resident of Lower Dir, and 23-year-old Sepoy Rahim Gul, a resident of Abbottabad, embraced martyrdom.

After the attack, an operation was launched to clear the area.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2022