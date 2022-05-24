DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2022

Senate passes bill to separate judiciary, executive in Islamabad

Kashif Abbasi Published May 24, 2022 - Updated May 24, 2022 09:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday approved a bill, seeking separation of the judiciary and the executive and clipping the judicial powers of assistant commissioners, deputy commissioner and the commissioner of Islamabad.

Moved by Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui, the bill, “Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act 2022”, seeks amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1898. It will now be presented before the National Assembly for its approval.

Once approved by both the houses, the judiciary and executive branches of the government will be separated.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Siddqiui said: “Today’s is a historic day as Senate passed the bill to make amendments to the 124-year-old CrPC, a colonial law.”

Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act 2022 will now be sent to NA

He said before partition of the subcontinent the local administrations were used as a tool by the rulers to crush their opponents. He said, unfortunately, the law still remains valid in Pakistan.

“Today, the Senate passed it and soon the bill will be presented before National Assembly,” he said.

The senator said assistant commissioners and the deputy commissioner in Islamabad enjoyed powers to send anyone to jail, adding the judiciary was a separate and specialised subject and it should be dealt with by judicial officers, not by bureaucrats.

He said assistant and deputy commissioners were administrative officers but in Islamabad a deputy commissioner acted as an administrative officer and also heard different cases as a judicial magistrate.

Earlier, while speaking to mediapersons in Parliament House, he said: “Today a key requirement of the Constitution has been fulfilled and colonial spirit of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been removed.”

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill stated: “The Constitution of Pakistan in Article 175(3) says the judiciary shall be separated progressively from executive within three and [later extended] 14 years from commencing days. The article guarantees independence and separation of the judiciary from the executive branch of the government. Originally, the Constitution provided a period of three years for separation but later the period was enhanced to 14 years through amendments. Yet there are certain provisions in the prevailing legal system in which special judicial magistrates are conferred with judicial powers that impede the impartial administration of justice.”

Mr Siddiqui was sent to jail in 2019 during the PTI regime when an assistant commissioner in Islamabad ordered his arrest for renting his house without informing the police. He was arrested by police and presented before an AC who rejected his bail. After a couple of days, he was, however, released.

The PML-N senator termed the case politically motivated and said the house in question was owned by his son.

During the last a few months, Mr Siddiqui has been actively pursuing the bill to end the judicial powers of ACs and the DC Islamabad.

Published in Dawn,May 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A velvet glove

A velvet glove

Arifa Noor
The general didn’t have an easy task when he took over, but in retrospect, he managed it rather well.

Editorial

Updated 24 May, 2022

Marching in May

MORE unrest. That is the forecast for the weeks ahead as the PTI formally proceeds with its planned march on...
24 May, 2022

Policy rate hike

THE State Bank has raised its policy rate by 150bps to 13.75pc, hoping that its latest monetary-tightening action...
24 May, 2022

Questionable campaign

OVER the past couple of days, a number of cases have been registered in different parts of the country against...
23 May, 2022

Defection rulings

By setting aside the existing law to prescribe their own solutions, the institutions haven't really solved the crisis at hand.
23 May, 2022

Spirit of the law

WOMEN’S right to inheritance is often galling for their male relatives in our patriarchal society. However, with...
23 May, 2022

Blaming others

BLAMING the nebulous ‘foreign hand’ for creating trouble within our borders is an age-old method used by the...