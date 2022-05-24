Five die as bus falls into ravine in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Five persons were killed and 22 others injured when a speeding passenger bus plunged into deep ditch in Khaira Gali area on the Galiyat Road here on Monday morning.

According to witnesses, two passenger buses bound for Riyala and Malikot areas were racing. They said one of the buses fell into a ravine due to over-speeding. As a result, five passengers were killed on the spot and 22 others were injured, who were shifted to different hospitals where condition of six is stated to be critical.

Soon after the incident, Galiyat and Murree police and local residents reached the spot. Rescue 1122 personnel from Abbottabad and Murree also arrived and shifted the dead and the injured to the Civil Hospital, Murree, and a major hospital in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a five-day anti-polio campaign started on Monday to vaccinate children under five-years of age.

Officials said roadblocks had been set up at entry and exit points of the city to administer polio drop to children.

District police chief Sajjad Khan has directed all the sub-divisional police officers and SHOs to ensure foolproof security of the vaccinators in their respective circles during the campaign.

Published in Dawn,May 24th, 2022