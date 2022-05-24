DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2022

Five die as bus falls into ravine in Abbottabad

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published May 24, 2022 - Updated May 24, 2022 10:04am

ABBOTTABAD: Five persons were killed and 22 others injured when a speeding passenger bus plunged into deep ditch in Khaira Gali area on the Galiyat Road here on Monday morning.

According to witnesses, two passenger buses bound for Riyala and Malikot areas were racing. They said one of the buses fell into a ravine due to over-speeding. As a result, five passengers were killed on the spot and 22 others were injured, who were shifted to different hospitals where condition of six is stated to be critical.

Soon after the incident, Galiyat and Murree police and local residents reached the spot. Rescue 1122 personnel from Abbottabad and Murree also arrived and shifted the dead and the injured to the Civil Hospital, Murree, and a major hospital in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a five-day anti-polio campaign started on Monday to vaccinate children under five-years of age.

Officials said roadblocks had been set up at entry and exit points of the city to administer polio drop to children.

District police chief Sajjad Khan has directed all the sub-divisional police officers and SHOs to ensure foolproof security of the vaccinators in their respective circles during the campaign.

Published in Dawn,May 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A velvet glove

A velvet glove

Arifa Noor
The general didn’t have an easy task when he took over, but in retrospect, he managed it rather well.

Editorial

Updated 24 May, 2022

Marching in May

MORE unrest. That is the forecast for the weeks ahead as the PTI formally proceeds with its planned march on...
24 May, 2022

Policy rate hike

THE State Bank has raised its policy rate by 150bps to 13.75pc, hoping that its latest monetary-tightening action...
24 May, 2022

Questionable campaign

OVER the past couple of days, a number of cases have been registered in different parts of the country against...
23 May, 2022

Defection rulings

By setting aside the existing law to prescribe their own solutions, the institutions haven't really solved the crisis at hand.
23 May, 2022

Spirit of the law

WOMEN’S right to inheritance is often galling for their male relatives in our patriarchal society. However, with...
23 May, 2022

Blaming others

BLAMING the nebulous ‘foreign hand’ for creating trouble within our borders is an age-old method used by the...