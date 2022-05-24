DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2022

Karachi, Hyderabad to get two new boys-only medical colleges

Faiza Ilyas Published May 24, 2022 - Updated May 24, 2022 09:50am

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Monday directed the authorities to expedite work for setting up two boys-only medical colleges in the province currently facing an acute shortage of doctors.

She issued these directives while chairing a meeting, which was also attended by Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan, MPAs from Dadu Mujib-ul-Haq, Abdul Aziz Junejo and others.

The minister was of the opinion that male doctors could work better in tough conditions of remote rural areas for which it’s important that the province had more boys-only medical colleges.

According to health department officials, one medical college would be set up in Landhi, which would be affiliated with the Dow University of Health Sciences, while the other would be established in Hyderabad and to be affiliated with LUMHS. Each college would have 100 seats.

80pc of medical graduates are female

The need to have boys-only medical colleges has long been advocated by medial fraternity and civil society since 80 per cent of around 4,500 doctors, who annually graduate in Sindh, are girls.

Sources said half of these girls did not pursue their careers as they got married and were not allowed by their families to take up a professional role in society. Half of the male doctors left for greener pastures, they added.

“It’s not just a huge waste of precious talent but also resources. Girls who opt for their careers often refuse night duties at hospitals even in a city like Karachi. So, working in other districts is simply out of the question where there is a lack of facilities in healthcare settings and greater security issues,” said Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro of the Pakistan Medical Association.

On behalf of his association, he appreciated the government initiatives of setting up boys-only medical colleges. “But, the government needs to ensure that students get the best of education and training at these new colleges,” he said.

Plan pending since 2019

Sources said that the proposal to set up a boys-only medical college in Landhi had been pending since 2019.

The proposal was made official in 2019 but the idea could not be materialised due to funds shortage, the sources said, adding that work was being expedited and it was hoped that funds would be allocated for the project in the upcoming budget.

“A building was already there that has now been renovated and to be utilised for medical college education,” said an official, adding that the first boys-only medical college in the country named the Bilawal Bhutto Medical College (BBMC) was already functioning in Jamshoro.

The BBMC, he said, was affiliated with the LUMHS, Jamshoro, while the 500-bed TB hospital being run by the Sindh government was named as its affiliated teaching hospital.

Published in Dawn,May 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A velvet glove

A velvet glove

Arifa Noor
The general didn’t have an easy task when he took over, but in retrospect, he managed it rather well.

Editorial

Updated 24 May, 2022

Marching in May

MORE unrest. That is the forecast for the weeks ahead as the PTI formally proceeds with its planned march on...
24 May, 2022

Policy rate hike

THE State Bank has raised its policy rate by 150bps to 13.75pc, hoping that its latest monetary-tightening action...
24 May, 2022

Questionable campaign

OVER the past couple of days, a number of cases have been registered in different parts of the country against...
23 May, 2022

Defection rulings

By setting aside the existing law to prescribe their own solutions, the institutions haven't really solved the crisis at hand.
23 May, 2022

Spirit of the law

WOMEN’S right to inheritance is often galling for their male relatives in our patriarchal society. However, with...
23 May, 2022

Blaming others

BLAMING the nebulous ‘foreign hand’ for creating trouble within our borders is an age-old method used by the...