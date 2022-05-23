DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 23, 2022

CJP Umar Ata Bandial named among Time's 100 most influential people of 2022

Dawn.com Published May 23, 2022 - Updated May 23, 2022 06:52pm
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Photo via LHC website
Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Photo via LHC website

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial was on Monday named among the 100 Most Influential People of 2022 by Time magazine.

CJP Bandial's profile for the list, penned by senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan and placed in the leaders' category, noted that he "is widely respected for his personal integrity, as he, the Columbia- and Cambridge-­educated jurist, bears the heavy mantle of not just delivering justice but also being seen to do so".

The seasoned lawyer described the persona of Pakistan's top judge in the context of the recent political turmoil that saw the ouster of prime minister Imran Khan through a no-trust vote as well as subsequent developments involving the crucial role of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Bandial himself, in containing the constitutional and political crisis.

"Pakistan, a nation of more than 220 million, is too big to fail yet too unpredictable to ignore. With a fragile economy in a hostile neighbourhood, the country was already walking a tightrope before the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government by a unified opposition backed by the army," explains Ahsan about the top judge.

He elucidated that CJP Bandial, "the polite and understated chief justice of Pakistan and antidote to the rising temperatures", entered the scene when another crisis was impending with the world markets already wreaking havoc on the national economy and civil-military relations again under strain.

"In early April, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, led by Bandial, overturned Prime Minister Khan’s move to dissolve Parliament, declaring it unconstitutional.

"As other institutions lock horns in a battle for advantage ahead of impending elections, the court turned up as the final arbiter, says the politician in acknowledgment of the CJP's decisions."

The complete list of *Time's 100 most influential people of 2022 can be viewed here*

A look into the CJP profile

Born in Lahore on Sept 17, 1958, Justice Bandial received elementary and secondary education from different schools in Kohat, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Lahore. He secured a bachelor’s degree in economics from Columbia University, followed by a Law Tripos degree from Cambridge and qualified as a barrister-at-law from the prestigious Lincoln’s Inn in London.

In 1983, he was enrolled as an advocate of the Lahore High Court (LHC) and a few years later, as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In his law practice in Lahore, Justice Bandial dealt mostly with commercial, banking, tax and property matters. Justice Bandial also handled international commercial disputes after 1993, right up until his elevation.

Justice Bandial also appeared in arbitration matters before the Supreme Court and various international arbitral tribunals in London and Paris.

Justice Bandial was elevated as a judge of the LHC on Dec 4, 2004. He was one of the judges who declined to retake their oath under the Provisional Constitution Order (PCO) of Nov 2007, when Gen Pervez Musharraf proclaimed a state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007.

However, he was restored as a judge as a result of a lawyers’ movement for the revival of the judiciary.

Justice Bandial then served as chief justice of the LHC for two years until his elevation as judge of the apex court in June 2014.

During his career in the superior judiciary, Justice Bandial has rendered a number of important judgements on issues of public and private law. These include pronouncements on civil and commercial disputes, constitutional rights and public interest matters.

Justice Bandial also taught contract law and torts law at the Punjab University Law College, Lahore until 1987 and remained a member of its graduate studies committee while serving as the LHC judge.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
May 23, 2022 06:59pm
Unfortunately, corrupt Pakistani politicians have dragged judiciary through mud !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Amit Paul
May 23, 2022 07:00pm
And what about the list of most corrupt and dishonest chief justice list?
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
May 23, 2022 07:03pm
How many times in the last few years has the SC been open at midnight for ordinary peoples cases ???
Reply Recommend 0
NoJustice
May 23, 2022 07:04pm
Great to be awarded for being responsible for derailing the country!
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
May 23, 2022 07:06pm
Yeh influential with regards to West. Wish it was the case for justice in Pakistan for Pakistanis!
Reply Recommend 0
M Ahmed
May 23, 2022 07:07pm
Times magazine is known to be highly influenced by CIA.
Reply Recommend 0
Rana
May 23, 2022 07:07pm
Good way to thanks for recent services..
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
May 23, 2022 07:19pm
İnfluential!!! Hahaha.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
May 23, 2022 07:26pm
Still not able to explain clearly why the courts open at midnight
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

23 May, 2022

Defection rulings

By setting aside the existing law to prescribe their own solutions, the institutions haven't really solved the crisis at hand.
23 May, 2022

Spirit of the law

WOMEN’S right to inheritance is often galling for their male relatives in our patriarchal society. However, with...
23 May, 2022

Blaming others

BLAMING the nebulous ‘foreign hand’ for creating trouble within our borders is an age-old method used by the...
Updated 22 May, 2022

Back in the game?

WITH the new government struggling to make crucial decisions independently, Pakistan’s ‘parallel governance...
22 May, 2022

Currency concerns

IN the midst of the power struggle in the country, the rupee slid past 200 to a dollar in the interbank market last...
Updated 22 May, 2022

Shireen Mazari’s arrest

Abuse of power can never be condoned, regardless of who it targets or from where it emanates.