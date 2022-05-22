Teenage girl kidnapped in broad daylight in Lahore's Shadbagh area

A teenage girl was abducted at gunpoint near Lahore's Shadbagh area, the police said on Sunday.

According to CCTV footage of the crime, available with Dawn.com, the tenth grader, who could be seen clad in a burqa, was sitting behind her brother on a motorcycle when a white Suzuki Wagon R stopped the siblings midway.

As soon as the motorcycle stopped, two armed men got out of the car. One of them grabbed the girl's hand and forced her into the vehicle, while the other man pointed a gun at her brother and prevented him from rescuing his sister.

After abducting the teenager, the men can be seen driving away from the crime scene.

The incident reportedly took place yesterday, police said.

A day after the incident, the Shadbagh police registered a FIR of kidnapping against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the missing girl’s father, Zulfiqar Ali, under Section 365B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In his complaint, Ali said that his daughter had been kidnapped for on the basis of "ill-intention".

On Sunday, Lahore Deputy Inspector-General of police Kamran Adil told Dawn.com that the police has detained some suspects and were interrogating them.

One of the suspects in the CCTV footage, he revealed, was the teenager's ex-fiancé. Adil added that he will hold a press conference regarding the matter later in the day and assured that by then the girl will have been recovered.

Meanwhile, police chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana has instructed the police to immediately arrest the suspects.

Later, the Lahore High Court (LHC) took notice of the kidnapping as well. Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti ordered the inspector general of Punjab to recover the teenager by 6pm today and present a report on the investigation in court.