DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 21, 2022

Islamabad police and Riphah University deny reports of women being raped, murdered at campus

Dawn.com Published May 21, 2022 - Updated May 21, 2022 10:41pm

The Islamabad police and Riphah University on Saturday rejected reports of women being raped or murdered at the varsity's Gulberg Green campus as "fake news" and said no such incident had been reported.

The university said that "fake news" was circulating about its female students and no such incident had happened with any student at the university. It said it was contacting cyber crime department and legal action would be taken against those spreading the news.

The Islamabad police said it had received no complaint or report about any such incident. "Despite this, Islamabad police is investigating the news through all means," it said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, there were unconfirmed reports on social media that a "gang of anti-Aurat-March criminals" had murdered and raped several women at the university's Gulberg Green campus.

Pictures being shared on Twitter also contained an alleged threat letter that warned of similar action for those who wore "skintight clothing". The alleged threat letter said a "network" had been laid in universities across the country to monitor the situation.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 21 May, 2022

Band-aid measure

A more pronounced impact would have been possible had the cap on energy prices been removed.
21 May, 2022

Bilawal’s defence

BILAWAL Bhutto-Zardari’s robust defence at the UN headquarters of former prime minister Imran Khan’s Feb 24 trip...
21 May, 2022

Yasin Malik’s conviction

THE conviction of veteran Kashmiri freedom fighter and head of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik by an...
Updated 20 May, 2022

TTP peace talks

ANOTHER attempt to sue for peace with the outlawed TTP is being made, again facilitated by the Afghan Taliban that...
20 May, 2022

Beyond the law

THE senior judiciary should take care not to overreach in its zeal to ‘fix’ issues it ideally need not worry...
20 May, 2022

Political musical chairs

YET another political crisis is brewing in Balochistan, where old rivals Jam Kamal Khan Alyani and Sardar Yar...