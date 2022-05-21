Islamabad police and Riphah University deny reports of women being raped, murdered at campus

The Islamabad police and Riphah University on Saturday rejected reports of women being raped or murdered at the varsity's Gulberg Green campus as "fake news" and said no such incident had been reported.

The university said that "fake news" was circulating about its female students and no such incident had happened with any student at the university. It said it was contacting cyber crime department and legal action would be taken against those spreading the news.

The Islamabad police said it had received no complaint or report about any such incident. "Despite this, Islamabad police is investigating the news through all means," it said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, there were unconfirmed reports on social media that a "gang of anti-Aurat-March criminals" had murdered and raped several women at the university's Gulberg Green campus.

Pictures being shared on Twitter also contained an alleged threat letter that warned of similar action for those who wore "skintight clothing". The alleged threat letter said a "network" had been laid in universities across the country to monitor the situation.