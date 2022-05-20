DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 20, 2022

Drones to be used for traffic control on motorways, highways

Syed Irfan Raza Published May 20, 2022 - Updated May 20, 2022 09:17am

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP) is undertaking new initiatives to reduce dependency on human intervention and will use drones on all motorways and highways for traffic control and to meet any emergency.

According to the Ministry of Commu­nications, police will use technologies like variable messaging signs, body-worn cameras, and intuitive automations that streamline processes for commuters.

The public service management system, which is already in place on M-2 and M-3, will also be replicated on all motorways, said an officer of the ministry.

Similarly, a stricter regime to ensure enforcement will be put in place by manning all toll plazas. “Drones will be depl­o­yed for enforcement, surveillance and mi­­tigating fencing issues,” the official said.

A new black point system will also be launched soon whereby motorists will begin accruing demerit points on their driving licences for various violations.

Earlier on Thursday, NH&MP Inspector General Khalid Mahmood conducted a field visit to (M-2) North toll plaza and (M-1) facilitation centre.

During the visit, the IG was briefed on recent developments on (M-2) North. He distributed prizes among the employees of NH&MP, National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organisation. Awards were also distribut­ed among the drivers of public service vehicles with the best track record.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 20 May, 2022

TTP peace talks

ANOTHER attempt to sue for peace with the outlawed TTP is being made, again facilitated by the Afghan Taliban that...
20 May, 2022

Beyond the law

THE senior judiciary should take care not to overreach in its zeal to ‘fix’ issues it ideally need not worry...
20 May, 2022

Political musical chairs

YET another political crisis is brewing in Balochistan, where old rivals Jam Kamal Khan Alyani and Sardar Yar...
Updated 19 May, 2022

To be or not to be

The same decision taken weeks or months from now will have far more devastating consequences.
19 May, 2022

Impact on Punjab

THE Supreme Court judgement interpreting the issue of disqualification of parliamentarians under Article 63A of the...
19 May, 2022

Forest fires

THOUGH spot and forest fires have become a perennial phenomenon especially in peak summer, the recent blazes —...