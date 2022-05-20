Drones to be used for traffic control on motorways, highways

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP) is undertaking new initiatives to reduce dependency on human intervention and will use drones on all motorways and highways for traffic control and to meet any emergency.

According to the Ministry of Commu­nications, police will use technologies like variable messaging signs, body-worn cameras, and intuitive automations that streamline processes for commuters.

The public service management system, which is already in place on M-2 and M-3, will also be replicated on all motorways, said an officer of the ministry.

Similarly, a stricter regime to ensure enforcement will be put in place by manning all toll plazas. “Drones will be depl­o­yed for enforcement, surveillance and mi­­tigating fencing issues,” the official said.

A new black point system will also be launched soon whereby motorists will begin accruing demerit points on their driving licences for various violations.

Earlier on Thursday, NH&MP Inspector General Khalid Mahmood conducted a field visit to (M-2) North toll plaza and (M-1) facilitation centre.

During the visit, the IG was briefed on recent developments on (M-2) North. He distributed prizes among the employees of NH&MP, National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organisation. Awards were also distribut­ed among the drivers of public service vehicles with the best track record.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2022