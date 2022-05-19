Climber critically injured in mountain fall

Ali Raza Sadpara.

GILGIT: Mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara got seriously injured when he fell from a mountain in Skardu during routine training.

According to Karar Haidari, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan, Mr Sadpara, 55, was on a mountain for routine exercise on Tuesday when he slipped off a cliff and fell into a ditch.

He was rushed to Regional Headquarters Hospital, Skardu, for treatment.

Hospital authorities said spinal cord of Raza Sadpara got fractured and his ribs broken.

Dr Nasir Hussain, who operated upon Raza Sadpara, said the injuries were serious. “We have been trying to save his life for last 24 hours,” he added. “He remains paralyzed.”

Raza Sadpara was scheduled to attempt K2 ascent, the world’s second highest peak, this summer.

Mr Sadpara has the honor of climbing Pakistan’s 8,000-meter peaks 17 times. He scaled Broad Peak (8,047m) five times, Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) four times, Gasherbrum-I (8,068m) four times and Nanga Parbat (8,125m).

Besides, he also climbed Sia Kangri, Baltoro Kangri and Spantik four times.

He also coached renowned climber late Ali Sadpara, Hassan Sadpara and other mountaineers.

Climbers expressed sympathy with the injured climber and his family and prayed for his fast recovery.

Mountaineer Sirbaz Khan, the only Pakistani to have climbed 10 mountains above 8,000m, said Ali Raza Sadpara had spent his whole life in the service of Pakistan. He said Ali Raza had raised Pakistani flag on 8,000m summits more times than any other mountaineer.

Sirbaz said the injured climber had trained a whole generation of mountaineers, and appealed to the governments of Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan and the Pakistan Army to make sure Ali Raza was treated in the best possible way.

Sheroze Kashif, the youngest climber of world’s four highest peaks, said he was extremely saddened to hear about the news of Ali Raza Sadpara falling from a cliff.

He said Ali Raza was a noted mountaineer with multiple 8,000er summits under his belt, and was an inspiration for all mountaineers and nature lovers.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2022