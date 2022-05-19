TikToker held for dance in mosque in Bahawalnagar's Faqirwali area

BAHAWALNAGAR: Faqirwali police on Wednesday booked two TikTokers and arrested one of them after a video of ‘dancing on obscene songs’ in the courtyard of a mosque went viral on social media.

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of ASI Afzal Hussain, Muhammad Usman Bhatti of Chak 433/6R danced in the courtyard of a mosque while playing obscene songs.

The video of this act was recorded by Haroon Afzal and he uploaded it on social media.

The FIR said the duo had committed a crime under sections 292, 298 and 295A of PPC by hurting the sentiments of the people.

The DPO office said Haroon Afzal had been arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest the second TikToker.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2022