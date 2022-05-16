Mayo’s ex-MS, doctor face misconduct probe

LAHORE: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered the health department to launch a joint inquiry proceeding against a former medical superintendent (MS) of the Mayo Hospital and a BS-18 doctor to take action against on the charges of inefficiency and misconduct.

The CM issued order in the light of findings of an inquiry which was carried out by a three-member committee of senior health officers headed by the Punjab financial management cell deputy director. The findings show there are sufficient grounds that prove the officers guilty of committing misconduct and inefficiency.

The other officer is Dr Mohammad Adil who was serving as convener of technical evaluation committee.

In the report, it had defined the role of both officers and apprised the CM that Mayo Hospital former MS Dr Iftikhar Ahmad (BS-20 officer/doctor) failed to supervise the procurement process for the lifting of infectious waste as per Punjab Procurement Rules (PPR) 2014.

It said the bidding documents and evaluation criteria was implemented despite having many flaws and not signed by a committee constituted to deal with the issue.

The advertisement was to be published in two daily newspapers as per Rule 12 of PPR 2014 whereas in the subject procurement tender was advertised in only one newspaper.

“The then MS Mayo Hospital kept financial bids in his personal custody whereas he was not a member of the tender and purchase committee,” reads the initial inquiry report.

It further levelled allegations against the former MS stating the financial bid of M/s Premier Waste Management was found tampered with.

About Dr Adil, the inquiry report said he as a chairman/convener of the technical evaluation committee failed to carry out the technical evaluation in a transparent manner as per provision of PPR 2014.

During inquiry, the committee said, no minutes of meeting of the technical committee were recorded at that time, declaring it a major negligence on the part of Dr Adil.

It further said the clarification from all the firms was sought verbally in serious violation of the clause 28 of bidding documents and rule 33 (2) of PPR 2014.

The report said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding waste services were compulsory which were to be attached with the technical bid. However, these documents along with many other such papers of M/s Al-Azan Waste Management and M/s Premier Waste Management were taken at later stages.

It said the technical evaluation was finalised and signed on Feb 17, 2022 in which the firm M/s Premier Waste Management was declared non responsive and the two firms M/s Al-Azan and M/s AT Waste Management were declared responsive. However, Dr Ali asked other members of the committee that the management of the hospital intended to re-evaluate the technical bid. As a result, M/s Premier Waste Management was declared as responsive in the revised technical evaluation report.

The technical committee inspected the sites of all the bidders but no visit report along with pictorial and documentary evidence was recorded for award

of marks. Similarly, the marks regarding the vehicles were also allotted without any justification, the inquiry report said.

After these allegations proved in the initial inquiry report and approval granted by the CM, the Punjab health department appointed Punjab Women Development Department Secretary Ms Saima Saeed, a BS 21 officer, as an inquiry officer.

She has been directed to conduct further investigation into the allegations and submit a report to take action against the guilty officers.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2022