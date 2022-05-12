DAWN.COM Logo

FIA decides against prosecuting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case

Rana BilalPublished May 12, 2022 - Updated May 12, 2022 11:55am
This file photo shows PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (L) and his son Hamza Shehbaz. — AFP/File
This file photo shows PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (L) and his son Hamza Shehbaz. — AFP/File

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday decided not to prosecute Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in the Rs16 billion money laundering case three days before a special Lahore court was scheduled to frame charges against the PML-N leaders.

According to a written application submitted in court, the FIA director general (DG), via the investigating officer, told Special Prosecutor Sikander Zulqarnain Saleem not to appear in court as the "accused in the case are going to be elected the prime minister of Pakistan and chief minister of Punjab".

"The concerned quarters are not interested to prosecute the accused persons," it stated, requesting that these instructions be made part of the case record.

Earlier this week, FIA former director Mohammad Rizwan, who probed the charges against Shehbaz and his son, died of a heart attack.

The FIA had booked PM Shehbaz and his sons, Hamza and Suleman, in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of Prevention of Corruption Act and read with 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman Shehbaz is absconding in the UK.

Fourteen others had also been named in the FIR under sections 5(2) and 5(3) (criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The special court had on Jan 27 granted pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz and Hamza in the case.

After the agency submitted its request yesterday, the court took the application on record and annexed it with the case.

Meanwhile, Saleem said that the prosecution was stopped from appearing in the case as Shehbaz and Hamza had assumed public office now. "FIA officials have expressed no interest in the trial against Shehbaz, Hamza and others," he added.

The move comes just three days before the court was to indict the premier and the Punjab chief minister on May 14. During the previous hearing, the court had instructed the premier and others to ensure their presence at the next hearing as no further adjournments would be made.

"It is made clear that on [the] next date of hearing, charge[s] shall be framed and all the accused shall ensure their personal attendance," the written order had said.

Charges against Shehbaz, Hamza

The FIA had in December 2021 submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza to a special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

"The investigation team has detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions," according to an FIA report submitted to the court.

The amount was kept in "hidden accounts" and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity, the report added.

This amount (Rs16bn) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of the Shehbaz family). The money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for the beneficial use of his family members, the FIA had alleged.

"Eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group who 'held and possessed' the laundered proceeds on behalf of the principal accused, are found guilty of facilitating money laundering. The three other co-accused of the Sharif group also actively facilitated the money laundering," the agency had said.

Comments (68)
Twisted
May 12, 2022 11:54am
Mockery of the law with involvement of judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
May 12, 2022 11:55am
This is news? Predictable. FIA very busy catching journalists and social media activists
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
May 12, 2022 11:55am
Wow!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
May 12, 2022 11:55am
It was expected but who should be held responsible for all this mess?
Reply Recommend 0
Nur Saleem
May 12, 2022 11:56am
Congratulations to all involved. Pakistan full of naapakistanis
Reply Recommend 0
Tim
May 12, 2022 11:57am
Mega abuse of power...conflict of interest!
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
May 12, 2022 11:58am
Dont waste court time , there is no case all false accusations and theories.
Reply Recommend 0
Kharida
May 12, 2022 11:58am
Shame on the conspirators! Bajwa, judiciary, you guys have further lured Pakistan into hell
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Shamsi
May 12, 2022 11:59am
This is the outcome when people get NRO's through backdoor channels from people with no constitutional powers to grant such NRO's.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 12, 2022 11:59am
Welcome to punana Pakistan! RIP merit
Reply Recommend 0
KSA
May 12, 2022 12:00pm
Pakistan Zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 12, 2022 12:01pm
And this folks, is the real reason for VNC. Nothing to do with economy, inflation etc. hope all PDM supporters are happy today.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
May 12, 2022 12:01pm
Wah
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
May 12, 2022 12:01pm
What a disaster for this country
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
May 12, 2022 12:01pm
This was expected, all other N group heavyweights will also have their cases dropped.
Reply Recommend 0
Martin Prince
May 12, 2022 12:02pm
Indeed Pakistan is in control of mafia. Pakistan needs no enemies?
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
May 12, 2022 12:02pm
What a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Amber Usman
May 12, 2022 12:02pm
As expected
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
May 12, 2022 12:03pm
How convenient. First a director dies, then the other FIA officials decide not to prosecute.. Can it get any more obvious
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 12, 2022 12:03pm
Who are these “concerned quarters”? What a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
May 12, 2022 12:04pm
Congratulations. Criminals corrupted FIA.
Reply Recommend 0
Damagh
May 12, 2022 12:05pm
The masses will decide the time for election and very soon the whole timeline will be given and it will be open orders. Wait and see, not joking around this time the public wants a better future. No more dynastic politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
May 12, 2022 12:05pm
Pakistan is watching.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
May 12, 2022 12:05pm
This is basic reason why no confidence motion was moved to protect their skin and get clearance of their looted money through Maqsood chaprasi
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
May 12, 2022 12:06pm
Mashallah!
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
May 12, 2022 12:11pm
Hilarious!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Sultan
May 12, 2022 12:13pm
"Decides against prosecuting". As if you ever had a choice.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
May 12, 2022 12:13pm
This is exactly the Purana Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
May 12, 2022 12:14pm
When no result of court cases means country system become fail
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
May 12, 2022 12:14pm
Ha ha ha Biggest joke ever mate. Welcome to banana republic. No justice in our land
Reply Recommend 0
markhor
May 12, 2022 12:16pm
they should clear themselves else again in the future the case will be opened.
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
May 12, 2022 12:16pm
All politicians ( Imran, Sharifs & Bhuttos ) r saints if they r in Gov as per the guidelines of these so called investigative Auth...
Reply Recommend 0
Nehal Ashraf
May 12, 2022 12:17pm
The PM and CM are above the law. RIP Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Jibran Khan
May 12, 2022 12:17pm
Welcome to purana Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
STM
May 12, 2022 12:18pm
Would have been surprised if it was otherwise.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid
May 12, 2022 12:19pm
Very much expected, no one can risk his life.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
May 12, 2022 12:19pm
Case closed.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
May 12, 2022 12:20pm
The politicians in power are always innocent
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
May 12, 2022 12:20pm
How shameful that a common man faces the full force of law and riches/corrupt are allowed go free.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 12, 2022 12:20pm
Pakistan has well-known thugs, looters and corrupts running the country and there is not a damn thing anybody can do? Where is SC now?
Reply Recommend 0
Tallal Wajahat
May 12, 2022 12:21pm
I hope Supreme Court takes suo moto notice on this by midnight tonight...…..blatant display of authoritarian policies.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
May 12, 2022 12:21pm
A magic wand, waved by SS, and viola!, FIA changes its tune and cases against the junior thief simply disappear! Only in one country in the word!
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
May 12, 2022 12:22pm
What a shame ? Is this the rule of law ? This is what happens when the corrupt mafias are super imposed by foreign conspiracies.
Reply Recommend 0
Baloch
May 12, 2022 12:22pm
Enough is enough. I will personally join Khan in his march towards Islamabad to throw away this corrupt Mafia encompassing Judiciary, "Law" agencies, and Pindi boys. What a mockery of justice and of ordinary Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
May 12, 2022 12:22pm
Where are we heading in Pakistani, worse than a Banana Republic. What a shame and a disgrace that there such a blatant disregard for rule of law. What are the courts going to about it?
Reply Recommend 0
Tim
May 12, 2022 12:22pm
Even jungle has some laws!
Reply Recommend 0
Khattak school of motoring
May 12, 2022 12:23pm
So will our supreme court now take notice of this blatant violation of the rule of law and prosecute shabaz Sharif and his son themselves?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Nazir
May 12, 2022 12:23pm
Current reality of our country. PMLN, PP and PTI, each are guilty of corruption, each 'used' deep state to throw out each other, each used religion card against each other, each filed cases on each other and each trying for institutions to be on their side. All 3 are fans of one personality each. All accuse each other of above things and are completely forgiving/blind to their own leaders. All 3 trying to have an easy way out by claiming one man is solution to a corrupt society to the core
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
May 12, 2022 12:23pm
This is a Banana Republic, so if anyone who is facing serious criminal charges wont be indicted because they are in Government. Simply amazing and absurd. Pakistan is heading towards anarchy.
Reply Recommend 0
ILYAS
May 12, 2022 12:24pm
So it's true that might is right..
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
May 12, 2022 12:24pm
Unbelievable and unacceptable, will the courts open all nights now to consider this, will the Supreme Court be taking Suo Motto.
Reply Recommend 0
Propak
May 12, 2022 12:24pm
What a joke this country is becomimg under corrupt PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Ziad
May 12, 2022 12:25pm
Thank you Bajwa!!
Reply Recommend 0
Outspoken
May 12, 2022 12:25pm
This country is a joke
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
May 12, 2022 12:25pm
Have a blast till you last… Welcome back to PAKISTAN
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
May 12, 2022 12:25pm
Then who gets the money Sharifs or Maqsood chaprasi?
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
May 12, 2022 12:27pm
Recipe for a revolution. So you commit crime and you will not be charged by the court for years if you are influential and powerful. Then if you are in government prosecution will drop all the charges. And you will go scot free to start corruption from beginning yet again.
Reply Recommend 0
Facts
May 12, 2022 12:28pm
Thank you PDM. No justice in this country
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
May 12, 2022 12:29pm
If there was any doubt that the Sharifs and Zardaris have made Pakistan a banana republic
Reply Recommend 0
Seed
May 12, 2022 12:29pm
This is your PM and CM? Money launderers. No wonder Pakistan never progresses.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
May 12, 2022 12:33pm
NRO 2
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
May 12, 2022 12:34pm
Does constitution allows FİA DG for the act.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaqat Ali
May 12, 2022 12:34pm
The biggest looters are off the hook
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
May 12, 2022 12:35pm
CJP Nation is expecting Honourable Judges to take action against FIA. Can you surprise Nation ?
Reply Recommend 0
TK
May 12, 2022 12:36pm
I am shocked! Shocked!
Reply Recommend 0
sabeeh ahmad
May 12, 2022 12:36pm
doodh ki rakwali pey bili ko bithana..
Reply Recommend 0
nauman saghir
May 12, 2022 12:36pm
Unbelievable Jungle
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
May 12, 2022 12:39pm
So the PM and CM are above the law? What a fine example to set!
Reply Recommend 0

