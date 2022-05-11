DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 11, 2022

Minister vows to beef up security of Chinese

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 11, 2022 - Updated May 11, 2022 09:27am
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah calls on Chinese Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue on Tuesday. — PID website
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah calls on Chinese Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue on Tuesday. — PID website

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has assured Chinese Charge d’ Affaires Pang Chunxue of enhanced security measures for protection of the Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

The assurance was held out at a meeting during which the two sides agreed to improve Pakistan-China relations and discussed issues of mutual interests.

They agreed to improve liaison between the interior ministry and the Chinese embassy to improve security of Chinese citizens.

Mr Sanaullah earlier expressed grief over the loss of lives of the Chinese nationals in Karachi University blast and assured her that the culprits would be awarded exemplary punishment. Coordination between the Centre and the federating units was being improved to prevent recurrence of such terror incidents, he added.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif considered China as Pakistan’s most reliable friend. “The coalition government under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif would take Pak-China relations to a new height, and no internal or external conspiracy to harm them will be allowed to succeed,” he added.

He said the government was utilising all available resources to ensure effective security of the Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Ms Pang lauded government’s efforts for taking extraordinary care of the Chinese citizens and expressed the hope that investigation into the KU blast would lead to arrest of all the culprits. About CPEC, she said it was a symbol of Pak-China friendship.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2022

Pak China Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Light at the end of the tunnel
May 11, 2022 09:40am
The Pakistani public advices the Chinese not to take any guarantees from the legally dubious minister
Reply Recommend 0
Tom
May 11, 2022 09:47am
Would some one advice minister about sitting propery in a suit!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 11 May, 2022

Worrisome outlook

If the strings of the finance ministry are being pulled from London, then Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has his hands tied.
11 May, 2022

Lanka violence

THE situation in Sri Lanka is deteriorating fast and unless the political class and the pillars of the state show...
11 May, 2022

Sirbaz’s feat

TEN peaks conquered, four more to go. Sirbaz Khan continues to scale new heights in his attempt to become the first...
Updated 10 May, 2022

Lost at sea

We have heard little of consequence from the new government regarding what plans it has for actually governing the country.
10 May, 2022

Another heatwave

THE long hot summer is about to get even hotter, and future summers even worse. Just after a scorching March and...
10 May, 2022

Azan controversy

IN today’s India, the majoritarian assault on Muslim cultural and religious symbols continues, with the latest...