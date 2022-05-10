DAWN.COM Logo

More rain expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi today

Aamir YasinPublished May 10, 2022 - Updated May 10, 2022 09:49am
Lightning strikes over Islamabad Expressway as the federal capital received rain on Monday night. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad

RAWALPINDI: Heavy rain and strong winds on Monday evening brought the temperature down and provided the much needed relief to residents of the twin cities who had been facing heatwave for the last few days.

The Met Office has predicted more rain on Tuesday evening.

Around 22 millimetres (mm) of rain was recorded in Saidpur, 15mm at Zero Point, 4mm in Golra, 8mm in Bokra and 6mm near Islamabad International Airport while 4mm of rain was recorded in Shamsabad and 5mm in Chaklala in Rawalpindi.

The wind speed was recorded at 49 knots (96 kilometres per hour) near Islamabad International Airport from North to West and 35 knots (70km per hour) at Zero Point from South to West. Though winds blew away some signboards and shelters, there was no report of any damage to public property or anyone getting injured.

“There are chances of rain on Tuesday evening and night also. The rain will provide some relief to residents of the twin cities but the heatwave will continue in the country till May 13,” an official of the Met Office told Dawn.

He said even though the temperature dropped, it would rise again on Tuesday morning. Due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere, day temperatures are likely to increase in most parts of the country.

Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while plain areas will remain under the grip of severe heat wave conditions, he added.

Published in Dawn,May 10th, 2022

