PML-N, PTI in race to bring big crowds to Swabi meetings

SWABI: Leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf are making hectic efforts to make their respective public gatherings scheduled for May 11 and 16, respectively, a success.

The parties’ local leadership thinks if they fail to attract big crowds at the public meetings, their integrity would be at stake.

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan are scheduled to address the public meetings.

PML-N is holding the power show at the Chota Lahor Cricket Ground, while PTI at the Gohati Cricket Stadium.

Billboards and banners inscribed with portraits of parties’ leaders and different slogans have been installed at important places.

“Leaders of the two parties are under tremendous pressure to make the power shows a success,” a PTI local leader told Dawn on condition of anonymity.

Amir Muqam, adviser to the prime minister, had also visited the venue of party’s public meeting on Sunday and monitored the arrangements while directing the workers to lure more people to the venue.

Party sources said Mr Muqam was also expected to pay another visit on Tuesday (today) to give final touches to the arrangements.

Similarly, the PTI is holding meetings to motivate the workers to participate in the power show.

Speaking at a gathering held at the Tarakai House, Shahram Khan Tarakai said Gohati Cricket Ground would be filled to its capacity to welcome party chief Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, a PML-N lawyer, Wakeel Khan has submitted an application in the Kalu Khan police station, demanding registration of FIR against unidentified PTI workers for tearing the party banners installed in Razaar tehsil.

Babar Saleem, a former MPA of PML-N, said PTI workers had indulged in illegal act, further widening the gulf between the two parties. However, he advised the party workers to remain calm and peaceful.

