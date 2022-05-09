DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 09, 2022

ODI series scrapped from Pakistan's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka

Abdul GhaffarPublished May 9, 2022 - Updated May 9, 2022 01:32pm
Sri Lanka's batsman Avishka Fernando (R) plays a shot as Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed looks on during the second Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on October 7, 2019. — AFP/File
Sri Lanka's batsman Avishka Fernando (R) plays a shot as Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed looks on during the second Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on October 7, 2019. — AFP/File

The three one-day international (ODI) matches that were part of the Green Shirts' planned tour of Sri Lanka have been scrapped, it emerged on Monday.

Pakistan was originally slated to play two Tests and three ODIs when the men's team are to visit Sri Lanka in July.

However, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed to Dawn.com that the ODIs had been scrapped at the request of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)

He said that SLC had requested the board to drop the three ODIs so that they could begin the Lanka Premier League (LPL) earlier.

"The ODIs are not part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League and SLC is facing financial challenges, so the PCB accepted the request," the PCB official said.

He went on to say that the itinerary for the two Test matches was being worked out but said they would be played in the agreed upon window (July 5 to August 9).

The news comes as Sri Lanka is suffering from a worsening economic crisis. Months of blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines have caused widespread suffering across the South Asian island, which is enduring its worst-ever economic downturn.

Additional input from Reuters

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

09 May, 2022

Covid-19 report

A WORLD Health Organisation report has estimated that the actual number of deaths from Covid-19 across the world may...
Updated 09 May, 2022

Sharp escalation

The year 2021 saw the highest number of militant attacks in Pakistan after a consistent decline of six years.
09 May, 2022

Lanka emergency

NEARLY two months since demonstrators took to the streets of Sri Lanka to protest their government’s handling of...
Apolitical or not?
Updated 08 May, 2022

Apolitical or not?

Is he suggesting that he was denied the support of the country’s spy chief in the midst of a foreign conspiracy?
08 May, 2022

Wheat crisis

THE looming wheat supply gap in the country now appears all set to morph into a full-blown crisis over the coming...
08 May, 2022

Curbs on Afghan women

ANYONE who thought that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan would tread with caution after being accused of human...