JUI-F flays attacks on seminaries, mosques

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl has condemned the attacks on seminaries and mosques in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa allegedly by workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, and provocative statements of former federal ministers inciting violence against the clergy.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, the party’s provincial executive council and cabinet met in Peshawar to discuss the current political scenario in the country.

The statement said the forums also regretted sloganeering at Masjid-i-Nabwi.

It was decided that the party would organise ‘Sanctity of Haram-i-Nabwi’ conference in Peshawar on May 21, which would be addressed by party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other senior leaders.

Committees were also constituted to finalise arrangements for the conference.

The statement said members of the executive council would visit divisional headquarters in KP to mobilise workers for the conference.

It was also decided that around 5,000 volunteers of Ansarul Islam would be deployed for security of the conference.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2022