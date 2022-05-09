DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 09, 2022

JUI-F flays attacks on seminaries, mosques

Bureau ReportPublished May 9, 2022 - Updated May 9, 2022 10:40am

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl has condemned the attacks on seminaries and mosques in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa allegedly by workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, and provocative statements of former federal ministers inciting violence against the clergy.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, the party’s provincial executive council and cabinet met in Peshawar to discuss the current political scenario in the country.

The statement said the forums also regretted sloganeering at Masjid-i-Nabwi.

It was decided that the party would organise ‘Sanctity of Haram-i-Nabwi’ conference in Peshawar on May 21, which would be addressed by party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other senior leaders.

Committees were also constituted to finalise arrangements for the conference.

The statement said members of the executive council would visit divisional headquarters in KP to mobilise workers for the conference.

It was also decided that around 5,000 volunteers of Ansarul Islam would be deployed for security of the conference.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

09 May, 2022

Covid-19 report

A WORLD Health Organisation report has estimated that the actual number of deaths from Covid-19 across the world may...
Updated 09 May, 2022

Sharp escalation

The year 2021 saw the highest number of militant attacks in Pakistan after a consistent decline of six years.
09 May, 2022

Lanka emergency

NEARLY two months since demonstrators took to the streets of Sri Lanka to protest their government’s handling of...
Apolitical or not?
Updated 08 May, 2022

Apolitical or not?

Is he suggesting that he was denied the support of the country’s spy chief in the midst of a foreign conspiracy?
08 May, 2022

Wheat crisis

THE looming wheat supply gap in the country now appears all set to morph into a full-blown crisis over the coming...
08 May, 2022

Curbs on Afghan women

ANYONE who thought that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan would tread with caution after being accused of human...