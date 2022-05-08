PM Shehbaz orders immediate relief measures after glacier outburst flooding in Hunza

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday ordered emergency measures to contain the damage caused by a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) from the Shisper Glacier in Hunza a day ago.

Hunza’s Hassanabad bridge on the Karakoram Highway was swept away on Saturday by flooding which originated from the Shisper glacier. Dramatic footage on social media should a large wave of water sweeping away a chunk of the bridge as onlookers ran for safety.

The outburst of the ice-dammed lake formed by the surging Shisper glacier also submerged houses, hundreds of kanals of agricultural land, trees, water supply channels, and two hydropower projects.

The flooding disconnected road access between central and upper Hunza, leaving thousands of people, including tourists, stranded on both sides.

In a statement issued today, the prime minister ordered authorities to ensure the protection of lives and property of people and their evacuation to safer places.

He also directed relief teams to deliver food, medicines, and emergency supplies to the affected areas.

PM Shehbaz also asked officials to prepare an alternative route due to the collapse of the bridge on the Karakoram Highway.

The premier instructed teams to determine the cost of losses incurred following the destruction of agricultural and drinking water systems as well as two power plants owing to flooding.

"The prime minister ordered the rehabilitation of two power plants — 700 megawatts and 250MW — on a war footing," the statement added.

He also sought a report on the damage caused to Karakoram Highway. "We will take all possible steps for the full relief and rehabilitation of the affected people."

The prime minister issued directions to the federal agencies to provide full support to the Gilgit-Baltistan government.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani spoke with the media on Sunday about the extent of the damage.

He said that the flood water of Shisper Glacier was 8,000 cusecs at the time of lake outburst. "Floodwaters have damaged the bridge, Karakoram water supply and underground cable network."

Iron bridge planned

Meanwhile, there are plans to erect an iron bridge in Hassanabad after the one made with concrete collapsed yesterday.

National Highway Authority General Manager Mehmoob Wali told Dawn.com that the bridge installation will be completed in the next 15 to 20 days to restore immediate connectivity on the Karakoram Highway, "while it will take six to seven months to build an alternative concrete-made bridge".

He said that the repair work on the affected section of the Karakoram Highway would also start tomorrow.

The Shisper glacier started to surge in May 2018, blocking water flow from a stream originating in the nearby Muchuhur glacier, which normally falls into the Hunza River in Hassanabad, thus forming an artificial lake. The water in the dammed lake accumulates in winter and discharges in summer.