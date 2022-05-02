UAE’s economic team to arrive in Pakistan for ‘implementation of decisions’ during PM’s visit

A team of economic experts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will arrive in Pakistan for an "emergency visit" to implement decisions taken by the leadership of both countries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Monday.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to the UAE since assuming office, following a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

During his visit, PM Shehbaz met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. They discussed advancing the longstanding relations between the two nations, and the prospects of propelling cooperation on various fronts.

The two sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, according to the Emirates News Agency.

The meeting took place at Qasr Al Shati Palace where the Abu Dhabi crown prince wished PM Shehbaz success in leading Pakistan towards further progress and prosperity over the coming period.

In a series of tweets today, the PMO said the delegation of economic experts was visiting the country to ensure implementation of the decisions taken during the meeting a day earlier.

The delegation would also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz on May 3 (tomorrow) in Lahore, during which a discussion would be held on recommendations to increase economic activities between Pakistan and the UAE.

Talks would be held to promote economic, trade and investment activities between the two countries and the visiting delegation would be apprised of the investing environment and opportunities in Pakistan, the PMO said.

In addition, talks would be held to discuss cooperation in power, petroleum and industrial sectors.

Last year, Pakistan and the UAE celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations.

The Gulf country had also decided to roll over a $2 billion loan to Pakistan in April 2021, with the UAE foreign minister affirming commitment to "extend every possible support".

Later in the year, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had reiterated the resolve to solidify the multifaceted bilateral relationship in a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi.