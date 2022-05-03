DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 04, 2022

12 LHC judges get loans for house construction

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 3, 2022 - Updated May 4, 2022 12:47pm

LAHORE: The Punjab Finance Department has released some Rs358.5 million loan to 12 judges of the Lahore High Court for the construction of houses.

The approval for the grant of loan was initially granted by the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Finance and Development in its meeting on March 18.

Since all the 12 judges will retire in the next three to eight years, the government will continue deducting loan installments from their salaries and later from pension.

The finance department has released Rs29.875m each to Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Raja Shahid Mahmood, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, Justice Masud Abid Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Sajid, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun and Justice Ms Alia Neelum.

According to the order issued by the S&GAD’s Implementation and Coordination secretary, the loan has been sanctioned following approval of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Finance and Development as supplementary grant during the financial year 2021-22.

The order says the loan will be governed in accordance with the terms and conditions of house building advance/ loans to be determined subsequently.

Published in Dawn,May 3rd, 2022

