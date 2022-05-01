DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 02, 2022

Assam state leader pushes to replace India's religion-based laws with a uniform civil code

ReutersPublished May 1, 2022 - Updated May 2, 2022 01:20pm
Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks to reporters. — Picture via Biswa Sarma/Twitter
Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks to reporters. — Picture via Biswa Sarma/Twitter

India should replace marriage and inheritance laws that are based on religion with a uniform civil code, the chief minister of a northeastern state said on Sunday, taking aim at rules that allow Muslim men, for example, to have four wives.

Successive governments have steered clear of adopting such a code for fear of angering voters from India's Hindu majority as well as its Muslim and Christian minorities.

But members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party and its hardline affiliates want to roll out the code in some states to gauge the strength of any backlash prior to a national push.

"A majority of the Muslim people that I have met want a uniform civil code," said Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of the state of Assam and a senior member of Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"No Muslim woman wants her husband to marry three to four wives ... just ask any Muslim women and they will endorse what I am saying," he told Reuters.

More than 30 per cent of Assam's population of about 34 million belongs to the Muslim community.

The code, which aims to unify and implement personal laws, will apply equally to all citizens, regardless of religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation.

Legal matters of marriage, divorce and inheritance are now governed by different religious rules.

Sarma said he favoured the code as a way to end regressive religion-based rules and empower Muslim women who cannot easily challenge polygamy in the courts.

But critics see the code, which has figured in some BJP election manifestos, as part of the party's efforts to deliver on its agenda and boost anti-Muslim sentiment.

"There is no need for the government to debate over Islamic religious practices," said S M Siddiqui, a professor of Islamic studies in the financial capital of Mumbai.

"We do not oppose some of the regressive traditions followed by the Hindus."

Indian Muslims
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (101)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
May 01, 2022 09:50pm
India is Hindu country other people should be migrate
Reply Recommend 0
Lord Ickenham
May 01, 2022 09:51pm
The truth is bitter
Reply Recommend 0
Shubs
May 01, 2022 09:51pm
I think this is where Muslims lose the plot. They should not represented by the worst, most regressive voices, but by progressive ones. The voices that were correctly opposing the discrimination in the CAA for example, should loudly endorse this progressive step.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
May 01, 2022 09:53pm
Yes, what's wrong with uniform civil code?
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
May 01, 2022 09:53pm
Sir, your reporting is mischievous. The Uniform Civil Code is targeting muslims as this law will replace Hindu Laws, Christian and also Muslim laws. So, ALL religion's laws will be replaced with Uniform Civil Code. Thus, your reporting above that this is against muslims is highly mischievous and spreadking of fake information or disinformation campaign. I did not expect this from Dawn.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
May 01, 2022 09:53pm
Their Country Their Rules...
Reply Recommend 0
Lord Ickenham
May 01, 2022 09:55pm
We do not oppose some of the regressive practises of Hindus hence don’t oppose our regressive practises - what a logic! Hindu reforms completed in the Hindu Code Bill passed right after independence and guarantee protection to women by barring polygamy and giving equal inheritance to women as men in a family. Now lets ask Prof Siddiqui about Muslim Personal Law in India on these matters
Reply Recommend 0
9711991632
May 01, 2022 09:56pm
Good move, needs to be implemented in entire India'.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
May 01, 2022 09:58pm
" Assam state leader pushes to replace India's religion-based laws in further targeting of Muslims... " What Targeting of Muslims...?? All Muslim Laws are Downright against Muslim Women.... Biased Towards Men....
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
May 01, 2022 09:59pm
No place for Muslims in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 01, 2022 10:03pm
Imagine if West and other countries did same to Hindus abroad, where Hindus want human rights but deny it in Indian union.
Reply Recommend 0
Usr
May 01, 2022 10:03pm
Uniform laws will apply equally to Hindus or Christians. Now if some groups want to follow sharia, they can go to 57 countries that follow sharia. Every one will happy, Muslims, Muslim countries and secular countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahber Raza
May 01, 2022 10:04pm
So India should be a secular country but should not have secular laws. The logic here is air tight lol
Reply Recommend 0
Tumisia
May 01, 2022 10:05pm
Mr Sharma is a real champion and with Modi’s blessing by his side should put words into action to repeal Misogynistic and regressive law.
Reply Recommend 0
VAG
May 01, 2022 10:06pm
What he says is true! Which woman would like to share her rights with other women?
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
May 01, 2022 10:09pm
Assam state leader pushes to replace India's religion-based laws in further targeting of Muslims.. " Pakistan has the State Sanctioned Blasphemy Laws to Target Non-Muslims....
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
May 01, 2022 10:13pm
From the article itself:"The code, which aims to unify and implement personal laws, will apply equally to all citizens, regardless of religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation." How is this "targeting of Muslims"? It only indicates your unwillingness for Muslims to be treated on par with any other religions, does it not?
Reply Recommend 0
Manish Jain
May 01, 2022 10:19pm
What is the wrong in this statement? It's certainly not targeting the Muslims, its about giving equal rights to Muslim women.
Reply Recommend 0
Secular
May 01, 2022 10:22pm
Secularism can have no religious based laws time for Hindus, muslims and Christians to become true secularists .Uniform civil code and uniform education no more religious schools.
Reply Recommend 0
sanjeev
May 01, 2022 10:22pm
Having 3-4 Wives !!!!!! JOKE of the Century !
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
May 01, 2022 10:23pm
There is no need for the government to debate over Islamic religious practices," said SM Siddiqui, a professor of Islamic studies in the financial capital of Mumbai. Then don't pretend you are minority.
Reply Recommend 0
Sudarshan Keshav
May 01, 2022 10:24pm
What's wrong in having one law for all citizens. Isn't it the essence of equality before law.
Reply Recommend 0
Cool
May 01, 2022 10:24pm
It's important to have a Uniform Civil Code for any developed nation, appeasement politics is the biggest hindrance for any development, one nation one law and multiple diversity. Debate, debate and debate on what's best for nation and then come to a common agreement that's the beauty of democracy
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
May 01, 2022 10:25pm
"There is no need for the government to debate over Islamic religious practices, said SM Siddiqui, a professor of Islamic studies in the financial capital of Mumbai". Why is he scared? because he can't sleep with four women.
Reply Recommend 0
To the point
May 01, 2022 10:25pm
Hindutva transition at full speed… soon Indian Muslims will run out of space in their country …. Shameful
Reply Recommend 0
Munir
May 01, 2022 10:26pm
Will they ban Hindu religious custom of "Sati / Suttee" ?
Reply Recommend 0
Punit
May 01, 2022 10:30pm
There must be uniform civil code in all countries. Nothing wrong in it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
May 01, 2022 10:31pm
Good job CM
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 01, 2022 10:31pm
That's true. No wife wants her husband to sleep with many women.
Reply Recommend 0
Fazal
May 01, 2022 10:32pm
Makes sense to me. Muslim women should also get equal rights and progress with society.
Reply Recommend 0
Marium
May 01, 2022 10:35pm
Funny he is not a Muslim, he don know about Islam. Women are happy if men marry more than once.
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
May 01, 2022 10:36pm
Pariah of Muslim rights and interests, have you ever voiced your concerns against the plights of Uighur Muslims in China ? If not , then why this hypocrisy ?
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
May 01, 2022 10:38pm
Why is having uniforms laws automatically means targeting Muslims. In a hindu-hindu wedding, the property is divided equally between bride and groom. In a muslim wedding, only the bridegroom gets 100% say in property. Should this not be fixed?
Reply Recommend 0
Sa
May 01, 2022 10:38pm
Atlast some one is doing it. Go for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
May 01, 2022 10:40pm
India, a secular nation, must have a uniform civil code.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
May 01, 2022 10:40pm
What’s wrong with a uniform civil code ? Why separatism from one community always everywhere?
Reply Recommend 0
Mr right
May 01, 2022 10:41pm
Men are not even worth one wife no matter what religion! Good luck from land of pure
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
May 01, 2022 10:42pm
Only in matters on marriage they want personal law. They don’t want sharia in criminal matters. In criminal matters they want nice uniform laws. Why because laws of hand cutting and stoning are too harsh.
Reply Recommend 0
GV
May 01, 2022 10:42pm
Polygamy is a big issue, and the he is right in his observation. No woman wants to share her husband with few others. It is pure suppression of women and should be stopped.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
May 01, 2022 10:42pm
Pakistan should offer citizenship to Indian Muslim just like India has offered citizenship to Pakistani Hindus
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 01, 2022 10:43pm
Four marriages are not mandatory in Islam. There are very strict conditions with warning that, you will not be able to fulfill those conditions.
Reply Recommend 0
Baiju
May 01, 2022 10:44pm
What is wrong with this move,its progressive,why view it as directed towards Muslims interests
Reply Recommend 0
Maryam
May 01, 2022 10:45pm
How is this targeting of Muslims? This will provide gender justice to Muslim women which is frankly absent in Muslim countries
Reply Recommend 0
Charles
May 01, 2022 10:47pm
Himanta Biswa Sarma is 100% correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Amit k singh
May 01, 2022 10:47pm
What is wrong in it ? every society needs social reform whether they are Hindu's are Muslims. Hindu code bill was legalized way back in 60s and several reforms where initiated in Hindu society through legislature but same was not done in Muslim community. Now it is high time that democratic liberal values should be implemented in every community.
Reply Recommend 0
Maryam
May 01, 2022 10:48pm
@Munir, it's already banned for a very long time now
Reply Recommend 0
Asim Naidu
May 01, 2022 10:49pm
Listened to him, he is talking sense and advocating for equality and justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Mirchi
May 01, 2022 10:50pm
India is the only country in the world where majority is wanting to give equal rights to minorities but minorities are still calling it as attack on their community
Reply Recommend 0
Money Lender
May 01, 2022 10:54pm
@Munir, it is not in practice. Loudspeaker was invented in 1925. Every mosque adopted it.
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
May 01, 2022 10:56pm
@Munir, Sati has been long banned, it is a crime to practice this or force someone to practice it.
Reply Recommend 0
Srinivas
May 01, 2022 10:58pm
@Manish Jain, you and me, being Hindus do not know. In their religion only males are muslims
Reply Recommend 0
Srinivas
May 01, 2022 11:00pm
@Munir, it's banned decades back. Get your madarasa syllabus revised.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
May 01, 2022 11:00pm
There should be open consensus ,every woman above 18 years should cast vote on affidavit whether she want her husband to keep another wife while she is alive and in good health. The truth will come out. This should be status quo in Pakistan as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Srinivas
May 01, 2022 11:03pm
@TimeToMovveOn, Further all children irrespective of gender gets equal right in their parents property, as per Hindu laws? What is the status in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Yunim
May 01, 2022 11:03pm
@Munir, already banned in India long time ago at British time no sati case Where you from Mars juputer
Reply Recommend 0
Maryam
May 01, 2022 11:05pm
Why do Indian Muslims not want religion based criminal laws just like they want religion based personal laws? I'll tell you why. Because they want to oppress women by marrying multiple times, deprive women of equal inheritance but the same Muslim men don't want to be stoned to death for adultery. Hypocrites much?
Reply Recommend 0
k k tiwari
May 01, 2022 11:29pm
When one nation, one IPC and one CrPC for all so why not?
Reply Recommend 0
Rohit Sharma
May 01, 2022 11:35pm
@Munir, Sati is banned for so many decades in India. It is treated like a murder in law
Reply Recommend 0
DR.Malaria
May 01, 2022 11:35pm
Why Muslim woman can't have 4 husbands.
Reply Recommend 0
Banuwala
May 01, 2022 11:38pm
@Zak, Pl read the article and then comment
Reply Recommend 0
Abha Singh
May 01, 2022 11:39pm
Which ghairatmand woman would like her husband and bed be used by another woman - wife or concubine?
Reply Recommend 0
Romeo
May 01, 2022 11:47pm
@Munir, Sati was banned in 2 centuries ago. It was rarely practiced even then.
Reply Recommend 0
Abhi
May 02, 2022 12:00am
@Munir, pl be informed. Its already banned since a long long ago...
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
May 02, 2022 12:03am
He has a valid point
Reply Recommend 0
Alif
May 02, 2022 12:06am
@Maryam, it's a new hindu name, Maryam.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
May 02, 2022 12:07am
Would this law repeal beef ban too? Just saying
Reply Recommend 0
Bab
May 02, 2022 12:12am
@Raj, Indian troll factory at work!
Reply Recommend 0
Bab
May 02, 2022 12:15am
@Maryam, Indian troll factory at work!
Reply Recommend 0
James
May 02, 2022 12:20am
One nation, One civil code... that's it.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
May 02, 2022 12:37am
@Marium, w hat a joke!
Reply Recommend 0
satish
May 02, 2022 12:50am
@Munir, Its already banned..
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani FO
May 02, 2022 12:53am
@Marium, Are you serious?
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair
May 02, 2022 12:53am
Secular state should have secular laws.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
May 02, 2022 01:00am
A daring proposal!
Reply Recommend 0
sana
May 02, 2022 01:01am
@Zak, US is doing so already four wives are not allowed in USA you going to stop migrating to the US?
Reply Recommend 0
IKwillbeback
May 02, 2022 01:18am
Every Secular Country should have a Uniform Civil Code.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahs
May 02, 2022 01:21am
@Zak: Polygamy is a punishable offense for Hindus even in India, LOL ! What are you on about ?
Reply Recommend 0
Rahs
May 02, 2022 01:25am
@M. Saeed: How many of them really follow them ?
Reply Recommend 0
Pyasa
May 02, 2022 01:33am
You need to justify why a Muslim man needs 3-4 wives. Also how will you feel when a Muslim woman marries to 3-4 men.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Mofu
May 02, 2022 02:03am
It's time.
Reply Recommend 0
Sourabh Mookherjee
May 02, 2022 02:04am
@Munir, already banned.
Reply Recommend 0
Vijay B Patel
May 02, 2022 02:05am
@Munir, it is already banned.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
May 02, 2022 02:09am
He is 100% correct!
Reply Recommend 0
Fried Chillies
May 02, 2022 02:23am
@Munir, that was done before India gained independence!!!
Reply Recommend 0
kp
May 02, 2022 03:11am
One nation one law, No discrimination with anyone, all equal. Good move by BJP.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
May 02, 2022 03:13am
So he is replacing all religious laws with a common secular one. Good move and implement on federal level.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
May 02, 2022 03:20am
Who ia speaking ? Now pakistan will comnent? Whose army never alkowed civil elected govt to complete their tenure
Reply Recommend 0
John
May 02, 2022 03:38am
Tomorrow Muslims will say that allow the girl to be married even if under 18 and the man is over 50 years old. Or Hindus will say allow sati fire burning so widow can go to heaven. Should such regressive practices be allowed in name of religion ?
Reply Recommend 0
Om
May 02, 2022 03:44am
Uniform civil code will happen, prepare to cry and reject
Reply Recommend 0
Om
May 02, 2022 03:48am
@Munir, banned 200 years ago
Reply Recommend 0
Pfn
May 02, 2022 04:29am
@Munir, already banned
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 02, 2022 04:48am
What else could be expected of world's top false, feign, sham, shame, frail, futile, feeble, feint and fake democracy called Republic of India?
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
May 02, 2022 04:49am
Modi will fix this issue like the other social ills in society.
Reply Recommend 0
Sahil hisar
May 02, 2022 04:52am
Shame on you DAWN for this headline !! You should have supported this.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakir Hussain
May 02, 2022 04:54am
@Srinivas, Hindu have their own Hindu inheritance laws in Pakistan. For your information.
Reply Recommend 0
ABD
May 02, 2022 05:24am
Indian constitution always included Uniform Civil Code and is not being enforced to allow politicians time to reach consensus. No new legislation is required.
Reply Recommend 0
A
May 02, 2022 05:39am
@Munir, Already banned
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
May 02, 2022 06:07am
He obviously doesn't have better things to do.
Reply Recommend 0
VAG
May 02, 2022 07:14am
@Marium, really??????????
Reply Recommend 0
Srivatsan
May 02, 2022 09:46am
One nation one law
Reply Recommend 0
J
May 02, 2022 10:01am
@Zak, west has uniform civil law.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 02 May, 2022

Rights record

The HRCP’s annual report on the state of our civil liberties and rights paints a sorry picture of where our nation stands.
02 May, 2022

Census and polls

IT is critically important that the next general elections are held in a manner that certifies that they are free,...
02 May, 2022

Doping scandal

IT’S the third case in just over three years of widespread doping in a single sporting discipline in Pakistan. If...
Updated 01 May, 2022

Ruling Punjab

New twists and turns in provincial politics are likely to keep the chief executive very busy in the weeks ahead.
01 May, 2022

KP Police’s challenge

POLICE in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, and as a result, have...
01 May, 2022

Cholera outbreak

AFTER first denying media reports warning of a cholera outbreak in the city, the Sindh government has suddenly —...