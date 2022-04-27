Envoy invites KP businessman to invest in Azerbaijan

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov here on Tuesday highlighted the opportunities and incentives being offered to foreign investors in his country and invited the business and industrial community of Peshawar to look into the possibility of investing in different sectors.

Addressing the business community at a meeting at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, he stressed the need for strengthening mutual trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan.

He invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen to make investments in potential sectors in Azerbaijan.

Besides others, SCCI senior vice-president Imran Khan Mohmand and executive members Mohammad Aurangzeb and Pervez Khattak, Tameotah Khalilov and Shoaib Khan from Azerbaijan embassy in Pakistan, importers, exporters and traders also attended the meeting.

Calls for boosting bilateral trade

The ambassador said that his country enjoyed cordial relations with Pakistan and gave great importance to enhancing mutual economic and trade cooperation.

He said that a number of working groups had been formed between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which were working to remove hurdles in the way of bilateral trade activities.

He invited the KP investors to make investments in key sectors in Azerbaijan, including oil and gas.

Earlier, the participants pointed out a number of issues that were hampering mutual trade between the two countries and gave suggestions for their resolution.

SCCI president Hasnain Khurhid on this occasion emphasised the need for further enhancing trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan by launching joint initiatives and ventures.

The SCCI president said that vast opportunities were available for foreign investors to make investment in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like oil, gas, mine, minerals, hydel power generation, furniture, handicrafts, precious and semi-precious stone, etc.

The KP, he said, was a safe and attractive area for investment and business. He stressed the need for taking pragmatic steps for promotion of regional trade.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2022