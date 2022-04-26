DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2022

India says Tesla should not import cars from China for domestic sale

ReutersPublished April 26, 2022 - Updated April 26, 2022 01:02pm
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai, China. — Reuters/File
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk dances onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai, China. — Reuters/File

United States electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is welcome to set up shop in India, make cars there for sale and export them, but must not import cars from China, India's transport minister said on Tuesday.

“Making in China and selling here is not a good proposition,” the minister, Nitin Gadkari, said during a government conference.

Tesla is desperate to import and sell its electric vehicles in India, having lobbied officials in New Delhi for nearly a year to cut tariffs, which the company's billionaire chief executive Elon Musk says are among the highest in the world.

But its efforts are at stalemate as Tesla has not revealed a firm plan to invest in India, a step that would be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Make in India” vision to boost local manufacturing and create jobs.

Last year, Tesla moved a step closer to its launch in India by registering a company in the country.

Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited was incorporated on January 8, 2021 with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru, a hub for several global technology companies.

The regulatory filing showed the Indian unit had three directors.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anees
Apr 26, 2022 01:07pm
That’s the way country should run by forcing companies to follow the govt orders
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

26 Apr, 2022

More costs to bear

It is time for those who have lived off the average Pakistani citizen to pay larger costs to stabilise the economy.
26 Apr, 2022

Preserving democracy

ELATED at their joint success in putting a premature end to the PTI government, the leaders of the PML-N and PPP ...
26 Apr, 2022

Malir Expressway concerns

THE Sindh Environmental Protection Agency’s approval for the controversial Malir Expressway in Karachi makes a...
25 Apr, 2022

Flawed perspective

EVEN while accounting for rhetorical flourishes that are part and parcel of politics, former prime minister Imran...
25 Apr, 2022

Right to travel

INTERIOR Minister Rana Sanaullah has said there are nearly 3,000 people on the Exit Control List and the government...
Updated 26 Apr, 2022

Polio setback

A polio-free status is still eluding us but recent experience has shown that it is not impossible to achieve.