Kot Lakhpat jail visit: PM announces two-month remission for inmates

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited the Kot Lakhpat Jail and announced a two-month remission in prisoners’ sentences across the country ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The prime minister also ordered constitution of a committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the provision of basic facilities to the inmates, besides making improvements in the overall system governing the prisons in the country. The committee would include the officials concerned from all the four provinces, he added.

He said it was the government’s responsibility to ensure that a prisoner, after his release from jail, should become a useful citizen. He stressed the jail authorities should utilise all available resources to meet the inmates’ basic needs. He also ordered improvement in their dining and health facilities.

Shehbaz said the skill development resources should be used in a manner that prisoners could spend their time in the jail in a positive way and play an effective role in society after completion of their terms.

Meanwhile, speaking to the official media, the prime minister shared his personal experiences and stated that jails lacked basic facilities for prisoners, including toilets, laundry and healthcare.

He regretted there were a number of prisoners who had completed their jail terms but could not be released as they had no financial resources to pay their fines or hire a lawyer.

The premier also announced upgrade of jail staff perks on a par with the police. He hoped jails reforms would be introduced in accordance with the rules and laws. He also lauded PTI defector Aleem Khan for donating a hospital for the treatment of inmates.

Meanwhile, the premier ordered financial assistance for the Sialkot farmers whose standing wheat crop, weighing around 90,000kg, was damaged in a fire incident, directing Punjab government to immediately give them cheques.

The fire incident occurred on April 23 at Bela Pull Bajwan in Bijot sector, where wheat crop on 77 acres was burnt, affecting 15 farmers.

The prime minister also visited Ramazan Bazar in Johar Town and talked to people about the facilities available there. He directed that the citizens visiting the bazaar should be treated with respect and provided quality vegetables, pulses, flour and other items on subsidised rates.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2022