DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 24, 2022

Dadu DC, two other officials face action over deadly village fire

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished April 24, 2022 - Updated April 24, 2022 10:43am

DADU: Dadu deputy commissioner was transferred and Mehar assistant commissioner and Dadu DHO were suspended and transferred over their negligence in performing official duties in the wake of a deadly fire incident in Faiz Mohammad Daryani Chandio village of Mehar taluka on April 18 which had left nine children dead and 20 other people injured.

Chief Secretary Dr Mohammad Sohail Rajput, on the directives of Sindh chief minister, transferred DC Sami Nissar Shaikh and replaced him with Syed Murtaza Shah, and placed under suspension and also transferred Mehar AC Fahim Lakhiar and Dadu DHO Abdul Hameed Shaikh over negligence.

Besides death of nine children and injuries to 20 villagers, the fire killed over 250 animals and reduced 75 houses, stocked grain and uncountable number of household belongings to ashes.

Meanwhile, a joint team of National Disaster Manag­ement Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) distributed compensation cheques among heirs of the fire victims and the injured in the Faiz Mohammad Daryani Chan­dio village on Satur­day.

The NDMA team led by Brig Wasimuddin, member operations of Prime Minister House, and the PDMA team led by director operations Imdad Hussain Siddiqui gave away cheques for Rs300,000 each to the heirs of the deceased and Rs100,000 each to the injured. Cheques amounting to Rs100,000 each were given away to the 75 families whose houses were destroyed by the blaze.

Officers of the district administration also joined the teams in the process of cheques distribution.

Earlier, the PDMA and NDMA teams visited the village to assess the damage.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

End of the Empress

End of the Empress

Gentrifiers bulldozed Karachi's iconic market years ago, but the violence unleashed in that moment never stopped.

Opinion

Editorial

No conspiracy
Updated 24 Apr, 2022

No conspiracy

Imran made selfish political use of a secret diplomatic communication to squeeze his way back into the running for the next polls.
24 Apr, 2022

Punjab uncertainty

POLITICAL uncertainty in Punjab deepened further on Saturday after a tweet by President Arif Alvi quashed reports...
24 Apr, 2022

Politicians’ misogyny

IN the patriarchal and often perverse view of many Pakistani politicians, women are mere puppets whose use lies...
Updated 23 Apr, 2022

Imran Khan’s rallies

PTI chief ought to rise above the politics of hate and adopt a narrative of inclusion and reconciliation instead.
23 Apr, 2022

Dangerous IS-K

THE Islamic State’s Khorasan chapter has struck again. The victims of its most recent attacks in Afghanistan are...
23 Apr, 2022

Mariupol capture

NEARLY two months after the Russian army invaded Ukraine, the first ‘victory’ of sorts has emerged for Moscow....