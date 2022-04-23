DAWN.COM Logo

Youm-i-Ali processions held across Karachi amid tight security

Imtiaz AliPublished April 23, 2022 - Updated April 23, 2022 04:55pm
Shia Muslims take part in the religious procession of Youm-i-Ali in Karachi. — Reuters
Shia Muslims take part in the religious procession of Youm-i-Ali in Karachi. — Reuters

The Karachi police have chalked out an extensive traffic and security plan for major Youm-i-Ali processions which are being held in the metropolis on Saturday from 1pm to 8pm.

The plans were developed in order to provide safety to citizens and ensure minimum inconvenience while the processions are underway.

Meanwhile, mobile services were suspended in parts of the city as a security precaution.

According to a traffic plan issued by the Office of the Deputy Inspector General of Karachi Traffic Police, the main procession will be taken out from Nishtar Park which will bypass the MA Jinnah Road, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, Capri, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawakhana, and Preedy Street.

Traffic plan for Youm-i-Ali processions in Karachi.— traffic police
Traffic plan for Youm-i-Ali processions in Karachi.— traffic police

Mourners will also march from the MA Jinnah Road towards Boulton Market and will end the procession at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian near Kharadar.

Meanwhile, to ensure security along the routes, the police have closed the road from Numaish to MA Jinnah Road with containers. Subsequently, all the traffic coming towards Numaish will be diverted to alternate routes.

"As soon as the procession will start from Nishtar Park, all traffic coming from city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazar (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guard, Anklesaria to Jubilee and Garden Zoo to reach their destination," the traffic plan stated.

The traffic from Nazimabad and Liaquatabad will be diverted to Lasbela, Jamshed Road, and Kashmir Road, while people heading towards the MA Jinnah Road from the Stadium Road will be rerouted towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Shara-e-Quaideen and then Sharea Faisal.

The plan added that vehicles would not be permitted to proceed towards or park on the route of the procession. The vehicles distributing niaz will, on the other hand, enter the procession from 4pm to 6pm from Tower to Boulton Market.

Earlier, Dawn reported that Karachi Commissio­ner Muhammad Iqbal Memon had directed the East deputy commissioner to immediately remove an illegal rickshaw stand near the Numaish traffic intersection and make special arrangements for lighting, sanitation and cleanliness on the routes of the main procession.

He had further directed authorities to ensure emergency arrangements at all major hospitals of the city on Youm-i-Ali.

A control room will also be set up at Mama Parsi School under DC South to monitor the main procession.

