DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 23, 2022

Rail fare cut for three Eid holidays

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 23, 2022 - Updated April 23, 2022 10:25am

LAHORE: Back in saddle after three and a half years, Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique plans to reevaluate trains outsourced during the PTI rule beside looking into reasons behind delay in the mega ML-I project under CPEC.

Speaking to journalists at the PR’s headquarters on Friday, the minister announced a 30 per cent flat discount in train fares during three Eid holidays.

“We will reevaluate each and every train (outsourced in the PTI regime). The status of the ML-1 is the same as it was in 2018 since the PTI government did nothing on it,” he said.

The minister challenged Sheikh Rashid and Azam Swati, who headed the railways during the PTI government, to have a live debate with him on the PR progress.

He deplored poor or no progress on different projects during the last four years mainly due to National Accountability Bureau’s approach of harassing officials to frame opposition leaders.

Responding to various questions, the minister said Imran Khan should better approach the apex court and present the letter he waived to crowd in a public meeting and accept the court decision.

Saad said since it was a coalition government, every component had the right to lay claim to the president slot. “However, the decision will be taken by the coalition leadership jointly.”

Published in Dawn, April 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 23 Apr, 2022

Imran Khan’s rallies

PTI chief ought to rise above the politics of hate and adopt a narrative of inclusion and reconciliation instead.
23 Apr, 2022

Dangerous IS-K

THE Islamic State’s Khorasan chapter has struck again. The victims of its most recent attacks in Afghanistan are...
23 Apr, 2022

Mariupol capture

NEARLY two months after the Russian army invaded Ukraine, the first ‘victory’ of sorts has emerged for Moscow....
Updated 22 Apr, 2022

Economic challenges

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s political parties do not have much of a record in executing long-term governance and economic reforms.
22 Apr, 2022

Investing in Earth

PAKISTAN has often been described as a country gifted with diverse flora and fauna and rich alluvial plains. From...
22 Apr, 2022

Assange’s ordeal

IT will be remembered as a major blow to advocates of freedom of the press. With UK courts clearing the path for the...