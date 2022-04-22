DAWN.COM Logo

Stocks lose another 290 points as uncertainty persists

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 22, 2022 - Updated April 22, 2022 09:43am

KARACHI: The equities market had a directionless session on Thursday as the KSE-100 index kicked off the day in the green zone, but closed lower than the preceding close.

According to Topline Securities, better-than-expected financial results from the companies in the refinery sector attracted investors to Attock Refinery Ltd and Pakistan Refinery Ltd.

However, the stock market came under pressure owing to further devaluation of the rupee against the dollar. Meanwhile, investors were concerned over the spikes in the yields of market treasury bills, said Arif Habib Ltd.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 45,652.62 points, down 290.54 points or 0.63 per cent from a day ago.

The trading volume decreased 20.7pc to 186.4 million shares while the traded value went down 29.8pc to $30.1m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd (19.98m shares), Cnergyico PK Ltd (19.85m shares), Pakistan Refinery Ltd (12.9m shares), Hum Network Ltd (8.28m shares) and Ghani Global Holdings Ltd (7.88m shares).

Sectors that took away the highest number of points from the benchmark index included commercial banking (61.84 points), oil and gas exploration (37.29 points), fertiliser (35.34 points), cement (34.71 points) and technology and communication (32.1 points).

Shares contributing most negatively to the index included Engro Corporation Ltd (64.3 points), Bank AL Habib Ltd (34.17 points), Systems Ltd (21.16 points), Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (19.57 points) and Pakistan Oilfields Ltd (15.71 points).

Stocks that contributed most positively to the index included Engro Fertilisers Ltd (25.28 points), Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd (8.1 points), Cnergyico PK Ltd (7.56 points), Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd (6.34 points) and Askari Bank Ltd (6.31 points).

Shares that registered the largest declines in percentage terms were Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Ltd (4.59pc), International Steels Ltd (3.12pc), Unity Foods Ltd (3.06pc), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (2.78pc) and Engro Corporation Ltd (2.76pc).

Foreign investors were net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $0.17m.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2022

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 22 Apr, 2022

Economic challenges

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s political parties do not have much of a record in executing long-term governance and economic reforms.
22 Apr, 2022

Investing in Earth

PAKISTAN has often been described as a country gifted with diverse flora and fauna and rich alluvial plains. From...
22 Apr, 2022

Assange’s ordeal

IT will be remembered as a major blow to advocates of freedom of the press. With UK courts clearing the path for the...
Updated 21 Apr, 2022

Revisiting media laws

There are several landmines strewn across Peca that are not conducive to a healthy exchange of views.
21 Apr, 2022

Wayward priorities

AFTER days of wrangling, the parties in the ruling coalition seem to have arrived at some sort of a settlement,...
21 Apr, 2022

Dadu tragedy

THE local authorities must be made to answer for abandoning the residents of Faiz Mohammad Daryani Chandio village ...