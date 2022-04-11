DAWN.COM Logo

PSX soars by 1,700 points as 'political drama' concludes

Talqeen ZubairiPublished April 11, 2022 - Updated April 11, 2022 06:04pm
The benchmark KSE-100 index soared more than 1,500 points on Monday. — Photo courtesy: PSX website
The benchmark KSE-100 index soared by 1700.38 points on Monday with analysts attributing the rally to an end to weeks of political instability that saw Imran Khan ousted from power.

The index opened at 44,444.58 and closed at 46,144.96 points — up by 3.83 per cent.

"Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is bullish on speculations ahead of voting to elect new prime minister," said Ahsan Mehanti of of Arif Habib Corporation.

"Stock market and the rupee have shown a major recovery after the no-confidence vote eased political uncertainty," he said.

Raza Jaffrey, head of research at Intermarket Securities, said that KSE-100 index was up more than three per cent after the end of the "high political drama" over the last few weeks.

"Attention will quickly turn to the economy and initial soundbites from the PML-N, to quickly approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and to improve administrative efficiency, are encouraging," he said.

Comments (10)
Ahsan Seikh
Apr 11, 2022 01:14pm
Only to come down to ground with this in few days.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 11, 2022 01:15pm
What goes up has to come down and vice versa in stock markets all over the world including the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Apr 11, 2022 01:20pm
Market also rejected selected
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 11, 2022 02:00pm
Is it an indicator for excessive wrong doings during the PTI rule?
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Apr 11, 2022 02:00pm
İt will be down next morning. Only the poor investor will bear the loss.
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Apr 11, 2022 02:22pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, so you want Pakistan to go bankrupt. good that you admitted your anti Pakistan sentiments
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Apr 11, 2022 03:13pm
Now the looting will begin with the receipt of the IMF loan. This is the plan of the imported government.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Apr 11, 2022 03:17pm
@Urooj, the impact of higher interest rate :)
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Apr 11, 2022 03:17pm
Khan may not be able to understand market sentiments but Asad Umar can
Reply Recommend 0
A
Apr 11, 2022 03:33pm
It was getting crushed under corrupt PTI.
Reply Recommend 0

