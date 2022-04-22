Appointment of Evacuee Trust Property Board chief challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The appointment of chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petitioner Dr Mohammad Ali, who is the vice chancellor of Iqra University challenged the appointment of Habibur Rehman Gillani as chairman of ETPB stating that the appointment has been made “mysteriously” and during a “vacuum” produced by the recent constitutional crisis. IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition.

As per the petition, Ministry of Religious Affairs published an advertisement on Dec 12, 2021 for the vacant post of ETPB’s chairman.

As many as 41 candidates applied for the post including the petitioner and the selection board for appointment on Feb 22, 2022 shortlisted 20 candidates who were invited for interviews on March 10, 2022.

The petition stated that the board prepared a summary for the cabinet wherein a panel of three candidates was finalised including the names of Gillani, the petitioner and Mr Mehmood.

This summary was prepared for the federal cabinet, enabling it to select a suitable candidate.

The counsel for the petitioner advocate Hashmat Ali Habib told the court that the summary remained pending and as per available information, it was not included in the agenda of the cabinet meeting till the ouster of Imran Khan and therefore this summary was never considered approved which can be verified from the Cabinet Division meeting dated April 9, 2022.

The petition termed it surprising that on April 11, Mr Gillani was notified as chairman of ETPB. The petition termed the notification as a violation of law because the then prime minister was ceased to hold his office from April 3 till April 9. On April 10, the Prime Minister’s Office was vacant.

The said notification was issued in violation of law and procedure laid down in Evacuee Trust Property Board’s Chairman (Appointment and other Terms and Conditions of Service) Rules 2019.

It alleged that the appointment of Mr Gillani was processed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs during the dissolution period of the federal cabinet.

Furthermore, there are no minutes of the cabinet meeting or an agenda notification on record regarding the said approval.

The court issued a notice to the secretary of the religious affairs ministry and sought a reply till May 12.

Published in Dawn, April 22nd, 2022