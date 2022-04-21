Zardari meets Shujaat, thanks him for support

ISLAMABAD: In a significant political development, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday met Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi and discussed the political situation with them.

According to sources in the PPP secretariat, former president Zardari visited the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat and thanked the PML-Q leader for his support in the current political situation.

They decided to continue political consultations in the future. Chaudhry Salik Hussain and federal Minister for Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema were also present on the occasion.

A divide has been observed in the PML-Q as Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his cousin Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain seem to have taken different positions during the ongoing political turmoil.

PPP leader also holds talks with BAP’s Magsi

Earlier, Mr Zardari met Khalid Magsi and the two leaders discussed the new government setup.

Despite the fact that BAP and Balochistan National Party (BNP) are part of the ruling coalition, they have not joined the federal cabinet formed on Tuesday.

Mr Zardari was said to be the “guarantor” in the alliance of political parties which toppled the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government through a no-confidence motion.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2022