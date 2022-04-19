Hamza ‘tried to have me killed’, Parvez Elahi claims before court

LAHORE: Police have engaged a legal team to seek opinion on the written complaint of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who has sought the registration of a case against Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz and several government officers.

The police sprang into action after Chaudhry Parvez Elahi moved the sessions court on Monday, seeking orders for law enforcement to lodge the case against the PML-N leadership. The court has asked the Qila Gujjar Singh police to submit a reply.

In his complaint, Mr Elahi also nominated Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Shahzada Sultan, Additional Chief Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza, Lahore Division Commissioner retired Capt Usman, Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha and several PML-N MPAs.

He alleged that Hamza Shehbaz had ordered these officers to act unlawfully to ‘torture’ him during the election of chief minister in Punjab Assembly on Saturday.

PML-Q leader says police not registering case on his complaint; names PML-N leaders, MPAs among attackers

“These nominated officers attacked me in an attempt to kill me on the premises of the Punjab Assembly,” reads the complaint.

He alleged that during the attack, his arm was fractured, while his personal photographer Chaudhry Iqbal also suffered multiple injuries.

“I was also a candidate for the Punjab chief minister and the election was in progress when several policemen made entry in plainclothes,” he said, adding that when the policemen used force against women MPAs of the PML-Q, the situation took an ugly turn.

He alleged that Hamza, who was his opponent, had ordered his MPAs to ‘kill’ him (Elahi).

He said that on the orders of the Punjab IG, SP Imran and SHO Farooq forced their way into the Punjab Assembly premises, violating the sanctity of the house.

“Meanwhile, PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood snatched a club from police officials and attacked me on the orders of Hamza,” the complaint alleged.

He added that another club-wielding PML-N MPA Jehangir Khanzada, also attacked and injured a PML-Q lawmaker.

Taking advantage of the situation, many other PML-N MPAs also turned violent and attacked PML-Q assembly members, he claimed.

He said the suspected attackers from the PML-N included Jehangir Khanzada, Malik Saeed, Mian Tahir Jamil, Rana Liaqat, Raja Saghir, Waqar Cheema, Adil Chattha, Ghazali Butt, Yasin Amir, Mian Mujtaba Shuja Rahman, Sohail Shaukat Butt, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar, Khyzer Hayyat etc.

Parvez Ela “The Punjab Assembly, which frames and amends lawhi further alleged that several PTI MPAs also sustained multiple injuries in the violence. s, was attacked at the behest of Hamza,” he said and demanded the registration of a case against the suspects nominated in his complaint.

Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn appeared before the court on behalf of Mr Elahi on Monday and claimed that police refused to lodge a case on the application of the petitioner.

He said the police acted at the behest of ‘leader of opposition’ Hamza Shehbaz.

He asked the court to order police to register a case against the culprits involved in the attack on the speaker and other MPAs of the PML-Q and the PTI.

Meanwhile, Lahore police have suggested that Chaudhry Pervez Elahi have his medical examination conducted at a government hospital, a mandatory requirement to lodge a complaint with police in a matter of criminal assault.

In a letter sent to the residence of Mr Elahi, the Qilla Gujjar Singh SHO has asked him to follow the procedure and apply in writing to obtain a medico legal certificate (MLC) report.

However, reports suggest that Mr Elahi has refused to do so.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2022