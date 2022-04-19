DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 19, 2022

Federal govt recalls Punjab CM secretariat’s top officials

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 19, 2022 - Updated April 19, 2022 09:43am

LAHORE: Initiating realignment of bureaucracy, the new PML-N government in the Centre has withdrawn all top officials of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Secretariat, including the principal secretary to CM.

The federal government transferred principal secretary to chief minister Muhammad Aamir Jan and directed him to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.

It also transferred chief minister’s implementation secretary Socrat Aman Rana and personal staff officer to CM Haider Ali, directing them to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Additional Secretary Nabeel Ahmad Awan was also transferred. Mr Awan’s services have been placed at the disposal of Punjab government.

Parvez reinstates four Punjab Assembly employees suspended by deputy speaker

Sources say Mr Awan is expected to be posted as principal secretary to the chief minister.

They say the PML-N led government has begun discussions on the selection of its bureaucratic team and is identifying officers to post them against important slots in the province.

Earlier, the outgoing PTI government had plans to post Tahir Khurshid as Punjab chief secretary and Fayyaz Dev as inspector general of police, respectively. However, the PML-N-led federal government did not entertain a request made in this regard by acting chief minister Usman Buzdar.

REINSTATED: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari exceeded his authority while suspending assembly secretariat’s four employees, adding the orders has been declared null and void and the officers reinstated.

In a statement here on Monday, Mr Elahi said all the deputy speaker’s powers assigned to him, had come to an end as soon as the April 16 session ended.

According to the court orders, he said, the deputy speaker had the authority only for conducting the election of the chief minister as far as administrative matters were concerned.

He said the deputy speaker was not assigned any disciplinary powers, therefore his orders for suspension of Punjab Assembly officers “had no legal status”.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Showing firmness
Updated 19 Apr, 2022

Showing firmness

Taliban regime in Kabul has been conveniently looking the other way outlawed TTP continues to carry out attacks on Pakistani soil.
19 Apr, 2022

Fuel shortages

IT is quite possible that we could be headed towards yet another fuel crisis as early as next month because of the...
19 Apr, 2022

Unnecessary protest

IT is sad to see political discourse in the country and among the Pakistani diaspora sink to a level where the...
Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Missing cabinet

We now have a situation where two key coalition partners are sending signals that they may not be part of the new cabinet.
Updated 18 Apr, 2022

Toshakhana saga

GIFTS sometimes come with a political price tag, and the change in government has opened a new chapter in the...
18 Apr, 2022

Al Aqsa attack

THE appalling Israeli raid on the Al Aqsa mosque premises on Friday morning deserves to be condemned in the ...