Bilquis Edhi in stable condition

KARACHI: Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, is reported to be in a stable condition after she was rushed to a private hospital three days ago when her blood pressure suddenly dropped.**

Though she is not in a serious condition, she will remain in the hospital for a couple of more days, said Edhi Foundation spokesperson Muhammad Bilal.

He added that Bilquis had congestive heart failure and she has already undergone bypass procedure twice.

First Lady Tehmina Durrani also visited her during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s maiden visit to the Karachi on Wednesday.

Mr Bilal said that Ms Durrani always visited Bilquis whenever she was in Karachi. She enquired and immediately went to the hospital to see Bilquis aapa, he added.

Bilquis Edhi is a professional nurse and she heads the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. She has spent more than six decades of her life serving humanity in need.

Her charity has saved over 42,000 unwanted babies so far by placing jhoolas (cradles) outside Edhi Homes and centres across the country.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2022