DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 15, 2022

Bilquis Edhi in stable condition

APPPublished April 15, 2022 - Updated April 15, 2022 10:12am

KARACHI: Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, is reported to be in a stable condition after she was rushed to a private hospital three days ago when her blood pressure suddenly dropped.**

Though she is not in a serious condition, she will remain in the hospital for a couple of more days, said Edhi Foundation spokesperson Muhammad Bilal.

He added that Bilquis had congestive heart failure and she has already undergone bypass procedure twice.

First Lady Tehmina Durrani also visited her during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s maiden visit to the Karachi on Wednesday.

Mr Bilal said that Ms Durrani always visited Bilquis whenever she was in Karachi. She enquired and immediately went to the hospital to see Bilquis aapa, he added.

Bilquis Edhi is a professional nurse and she heads the Bilquis Edhi Foundation. She has spent more than six decades of her life serving humanity in need.

Her charity has saved over 42,000 unwanted babies so far by placing jhoolas (cradles) outside Edhi Homes and centres across the country.

Published in Dawn, April 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 15 Apr, 2022

Army’s step back

Military has had a pernicious habit of political meddling throughout the brief and interrupted history of Pakistan’s democracy.
15 Apr, 2022

Vicious cycle

A PREDICTABLE ‘cleaning of the Augean stables’ is taking place at law-enforcement agencies — as is wont to...
15 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka meltdown

THE economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka has deepened. The country’s central bank has said that foreign debt...
Updated 14 Apr, 2022

Economic crisis

New govt is inheriting an economy encumbered with rising price inflation, widening fiscal, diminishing foreign currency reserves.
14 Apr, 2022

‘Proactive policing’

STUNG by public uproar over rising street crimes, Karachi police appears to be resorting to a ‘quick fix’ —...
14 Apr, 2022

Visas for pilgrims

THE arrival of over 2,000 Sikh pilgrims from India via the Wagah border to participate in the Baisakhi festival...