Two brothers injured in Dir firing over social media post

A CorrespondentPublished April 14, 2022 - Updated April 14, 2022 10:08am

LOWER DIR: Two brothers were injured when they were fired upon by a youth after an exchange of harsh comments on social media in Rani area of Khall tehsil here on Tuesday night.

The injured — Mohammad Yaqub and Haq Nawaz — were taken to a Peshawar hospital, while the Khall police registered a case against the attacker, Ihtisham, who escaped the area.

Injured Yaqub told the police that Haq Nawaz had commented on a Facebook post about the Timergara seminary-cum-mosque attack. He claimed that the PTI worker, Ihtisham, got infuriated over the comment and opened fire on them.

Meanwhile, the civil society condemned the incident and urged the youth and users of social media platforms to be calm and patient.

Activists Akbar Khan, Ibrash Pasha and others said political rivalries and polarisation had been the main reason for emotionalism in youth. They said the political leadership should play an active role in normalising the situation in the district.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Malakand Chakdara, on Wednesday issued the schedule for the secondary school certificate (SSC) and higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) annual examinations.

According to a notification, the SSC examinations would start from May 13, while the HSSC examinations would begin from June 10.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2022

