Two brothers found dead in Haripur

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished April 8, 2022 - Updated April 8, 2022 09:45am

HARIPUR: Two brothers were found shot dead in their room in Sera-i-Saleh village here, local police said on Thursday.

Family members and police believe that it was a shooting and suicide incident caused by some dispute between the two brothers.

Sera-i-Saleh police quoted Arsalan Iqbal, a resident of Mohallah Eidgah, as saying that his maternal aunt Nusrat Bibi called him from Karachi at around 6am on Thursday and told him that none of her two brothers, maternal uncles of the complainant, were responding to her phone calls. She asked him to go to their home and inform him about their wellbeing.

According to the complainant, when he reached the house he found his uncle Mohammad Riaz, 38, lying at the bedroom’s entrance and a single bullet wound in his temple bleeding. He stated that a 30-bore pistol was also lying there.

Mr Iqbal stated that his uncle Mohammad Nawaz, 41, an SNGPL employee, was lying in the bed and there were two bullet wounds in the left side of his chest.

The complainant told the police that circumstantial evidence showed that Riaz might have shot dead Nawaz before committing suicide. The police registered the case and have started investigation.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2022

