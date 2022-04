KARACHI: Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has established a ‘centralised complaint cell’ with helpline 1715 at the Central Police Office.

A police spokesperson said that the citizens could approach the newly-established cell in case of non-registration of their FIRs, faulty investigation, illegal detention and custody, bribes demand by any police officer, registration of false FIR or any other matter pertaining to the police department.

