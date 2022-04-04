MQM-Altaf resumes activities in Karachi after years

KARACHI: In a surprising development, the Altaf Hussain-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), commonly known as MQM-London, resumed its organisational activities in Karachi after a lapse of over five years and named two senior leaders as members of its coordination committee, party’s top decision-making forum.

The development coincides with a petition filed in the Sindh High Court seeking lifting of a ban imposed in 2015 on the broadcast of speeches of London-based Mr Hussain by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

According to a statement sent to Dawn by London-based MQM leader Mustafa Azizabadi, former MNA Kunwar Khalid Yunus and veteran leftist leader Momin Khan Momin, both based in Pakistan, have been made senior deputy convener and deputy convener of the coordination committee, respectively.

The statement said the two would pursue cases of interned MQM workers and also work for the recovery of “missing” activists.

It said that further organisational set-up would be announced in the days to come and asked what it described as party’s “wafa parast” workers to keep in touch with Mr Yunus and Mr Khan.

Meanwhile, another statement issued on Sunday said that the coordination committee had mailed a petition from London to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the “illegal and unconstitutional” ban on Mr Hussain’s speeches.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022