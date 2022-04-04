DAWN.COM Logo

MQM-Altaf resumes activities in Karachi after years

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 10:12am

KARACHI: In a surprising development, the Altaf Hussain-led Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), commonly known as MQM-London, resumed its organisational activities in Karachi after a lapse of over five years and named two senior leaders as members of its coordination committee, party’s top decision-making forum.

The development coincides with a petition filed in the Sindh High Court seeking lifting of a ban imposed in 2015 on the broadcast of speeches of London-based Mr Hussain by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

According to a statement sent to Dawn by London-based MQM leader Mustafa Azizabadi, former MNA Kunwar Khalid Yunus and veteran leftist leader Momin Khan Momin, both based in Pakistan, have been made senior deputy convener and deputy convener of the coordination committee, respectively.

The statement said the two would pursue cases of interned MQM workers and also work for the recovery of “missing” activists.

It said that further organisational set-up would be announced in the days to come and asked what it described as party’s “wafa parast” workers to keep in touch with Mr Yunus and Mr Khan.

Meanwhile, another statement issued on Sunday said that the coordination committee had mailed a petition from London to the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the “illegal and unconstitutional” ban on Mr Hussain’s speeches.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022

Comments (5)
pakpro
Apr 04, 2022 09:44am
He should come back then and face the music
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 04, 2022 09:45am
The destroyer of beautiful Karachi is again ready to start killings in Karachi very soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 04, 2022 09:49am
When all the thieves are out why discriminate against MQM. This is a welcome decision. BTW, I'm not a muhajir or MQM fan.
Reply Recommend 0
Keen
Apr 04, 2022 10:27am
Result of Agreement between MQM(P) and PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Bublu Shublu
Apr 04, 2022 10:32am
Karachiites be prepared for target killing and loot maar.
Reply Recommend 0

