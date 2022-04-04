DAWN.COM Logo

People gain weight despite fasting due to bad eating habits, say experts

Imran AyubPublished April 4, 2022 - Updated April 4, 2022 10:00am

KARACHI: More than 10 million people across Pakistan, suffering from Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT), which places them at high risk of developing Type-2 Diabetes, can utilise the fasting in Ramzan to reduce the risk of becoming diabetic, experts said.

They said that the holy month of Ramzan emerged as an excellent opportunity to people who have border-line diabetes or they are about to develop diabetes. If they fast in accordance with Islamic principles, while eating less, but healthy food, exercising daily and manage to reduce weight, they can prevent themselves from developing diabetes and preventing other non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“These people with borderline diabetes have the opportunity to become normal people if they take advantage of the month of Ramzan, eat healthy food during sehri and iftar and do some exercise. Unfortunately, many people gain weight even in the month of Ramzan due to poor eating habits,” Dr Adil Akhtar, a senior diabetologist told newsmen at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Associated with Ehad Medical Center, Dr Akhtar maintained that according to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), there are around 33m adults living with Type-2 diabetes in Pakistan, which is the third highest number of diabetics in the world following China and India, and added that an additional 11m people are pre-diabetics, which means that they would ultimately develop diabetes in their lives.

Another diabetes educator Erum Ghafoor said that fasting in the month of Ramzan is beneficial for the people as it helps them in reducing their weight, but warned that some people could even gain weight and develop NCDs due to unhealthy eating patterns.

“Choose whole grains and whole grain products over refined grains and other highly processed carbohydrates, skip the sugary drinks, and choose water, lassi and homemade lemonade. Eat fruits and salads, limit red meat and avoid processed meat; choose nuts, beans, whole grains, poultry, or fish instead,” she added.

Renowned Ophthalmologist Dr Birbal Genani was of the opinion that people should control their diabetes and blood pressure as both these diseases cause irreparable damage to eyes of the patients.

“Diabetic retinopathy is known to be a diabetes complication that happens due to a high blood sugar level which eventually leads to damaging the retina, the back section of the eye. If one does not get treated in time, it could lead to blindness,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2022

