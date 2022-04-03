DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2022

Stocks seem eventful under shadow of political tussle

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 09:35am
The equities market has “largely digested” the evolving political situation in Islamabad which, coupled with a decline in international oil and coal prices, brought back the bulls.—AFP/File
The equities market has “largely digested” the evolving political situation in Islamabad which, coupled with a decline in international oil and coal prices, brought back the bulls.—AFP/File

KARACHI: The outgoing week remained eventful for the stock market because of the government-opposition tussle over the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

According to Arif Habib Ltd, the equities market has “largely digested” the evolving political situation in Islamabad which, coupled with a decline in international oil and coal prices, brought back the bulls. Moreover, concerns about inflation also seem to have ceded.

Although some political developments in the middle of the week added pressure to the bourse, the market closed at 45,152 points after adding 1,601 points or 3.7 per cent from a week ago.

The brokerage said the week-on-week increase in the benchmark index was the highest weekly return since July 31, 2020.

Sector-wise positive contributions came from cement (266 points), commercial banking (241 points), technology and communication (182 points), fertiliser (152 points) and power generation and distribution (111 points).

Sectors that contributed negatively to the index were leather and tanneries (nine points) and leasing companies (one point).

Scrip-wise positive contributors were Systems Ltd (129 points), Lucky Cement Ltd (129 points), Millat Tractors Ltd (69 points), The Hub Power Company Ltd (68 points) and Engro Corporation (57 points).

Meanwhile, scrip-wise negative contribution originated from Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd (16 points), Service Industries Ltd (nine points) and Engro Fertilisers Ltd (six points).

Foreign selling continued in the outgoing week and amounted to $15.55m versus a net sell of $4.12m last week.

Major selling was witnessed in commercial banking ($13.7m) and fertiliser ($0.6m) sectors.

On the local front, buying was reported by banks ($15.7m) and individuals ($7.5m).

The average daily volume settled at 310m shares, up 116pc week-on-week. The average daily value remained $44m, up 72pc from a week ago.

According to AKD Securities, the stock market may react to political developments in the near term but the easing off in the prices of global commodities will provide it with episodes of gains.

“Ramazan might keep the market activity dry. However, the commencement of the result season could bring investors’ interest in specific stocks. We continue to advise investors for building long-term positions and limiting short-term trading,” it said.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...
02 Apr, 2022

Tax revenues

THE 29pc growth in tax revenue collection by the FBR during the first three quarters of the present financial year ...
02 Apr, 2022

Industrial pollution

THAT in a city like Karachi, which has about a dozen industrial areas of various sizes, only 170 units have their ...