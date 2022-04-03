DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 03, 2022

Man, his son killed ‘over free-will marriage’ of kin in Bahawalpur

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 10:06am

BAHAWALPUR: A man and his son were allegedly killed over elopement and free-will marriage of a girl at 25/BC village on Yazman Road in the limits of Baghdadul Jadid police station, about 15kms from here.

According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, Liaquat and his son Usman were returning from a mosque after offering Ishaa prayers on Friday night when they were threatened by one Ehsan Ali, who allegedly later opened fire on them.

As a result, Liaquat, died on the spot, while his son suffered serious injuries and was immediately shifted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds on Saturday. The suspect managed to escape from the scene.

The police shifted the bodies to the morgue for the postmortem examination and registered a first information report (FIR) No 311/22 under sections 302, 324, 109 of the PPC on the complaint of Ms Fauzia Aatique, widow of the deceased Liaquat, against Ehsan Ali.

Ms Atique said in the FIR that the suspect Ehsan Ali’s sister Aisha Shahid had married Liaquat’s brother Tahir Waseem after elopement sometime back and the couple later moved to Saudi Arabia.

She said the suspect harboured a grudge against Liaquat, accusing him of playing a role in the elopement of his sister, and wanted to take revenge.

The police said they were conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

LIQUOR SEIZED: Baghdadul Jadid police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two suspects, recovering 561 bottles of foreign liquor worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from their possession.

According to Station House Officer Irfan Akbar, on a tip-off, a police party set up a picket on Southern Bypass near the city and stopped a mini-truck apparently carrying pesticides for checking.

During the checking, he claimed, 49 cartons containing 561 liquor bottles were recovered from the vehicle. The police arrested two suspects identified as Naqeebullah and Nawaz, who were allegedly smuggling the liquor from Quetta for supplying it in different areas of Bahawalpur division.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Eyes on Islamabad
Updated 03 Apr, 2022

Eyes on Islamabad

Gen Bajwa seems to have chosen a questionable time to publicly break ranks with the PTI government.
03 Apr, 2022

Power in a few hands

THE PML-N decision to nominate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for the job of chief minister in Punjab is a bad idea given that...
03 Apr, 2022

Sri Lanka crisis

EMERGENCY rule has been declared in the island nation of Sri Lanka after anti-government protests turned violent. ...
Rocking the boat
Updated 02 Apr, 2022

Rocking the boat

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in...
02 Apr, 2022

Tax revenues

THE 29pc growth in tax revenue collection by the FBR during the first three quarters of the present financial year ...
02 Apr, 2022

Industrial pollution

THAT in a city like Karachi, which has about a dozen industrial areas of various sizes, only 170 units have their ...