Man, his son killed ‘over free-will marriage’ of kin in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: A man and his son were allegedly killed over elopement and free-will marriage of a girl at 25/BC village on Yazman Road in the limits of Baghdadul Jadid police station, about 15kms from here.

According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, Liaquat and his son Usman were returning from a mosque after offering Ishaa prayers on Friday night when they were threatened by one Ehsan Ali, who allegedly later opened fire on them.

As a result, Liaquat, died on the spot, while his son suffered serious injuries and was immediately shifted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds on Saturday. The suspect managed to escape from the scene.

The police shifted the bodies to the morgue for the postmortem examination and registered a first information report (FIR) No 311/22 under sections 302, 324, 109 of the PPC on the complaint of Ms Fauzia Aatique, widow of the deceased Liaquat, against Ehsan Ali.

Ms Atique said in the FIR that the suspect Ehsan Ali’s sister Aisha Shahid had married Liaquat’s brother Tahir Waseem after elopement sometime back and the couple later moved to Saudi Arabia.

She said the suspect harboured a grudge against Liaquat, accusing him of playing a role in the elopement of his sister, and wanted to take revenge.

The police said they were conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

LIQUOR SEIZED: Baghdadul Jadid police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two suspects, recovering 561 bottles of foreign liquor worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from their possession.

According to Station House Officer Irfan Akbar, on a tip-off, a police party set up a picket on Southern Bypass near the city and stopped a mini-truck apparently carrying pesticides for checking.

During the checking, he claimed, 49 cartons containing 561 liquor bottles were recovered from the vehicle. The police arrested two suspects identified as Naqeebullah and Nawaz, who were allegedly smuggling the liquor from Quetta for supplying it in different areas of Bahawalpur division.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2022