April 03, 2022

Gunmen kill boy in Batkhela Bazaar

Published April 3, 2022 - Updated April 3, 2022 10:17am

MALAKAND: A teenage boy was killed when two assailants opened fire on him inside a shop in Batkhela Bazaar of the Malakand district here on Saturday.

Locals said that the victim, Mehran Khan, a student of eighth class, was sitting inside the shop of his father, when two men arrived there and opened fire on him. He died instantly. The attackers escaped the busy bazaar brandishing weapons.

Soon after the incident, the local people, including traders and political workers, placed the body on the main road and blocked it to traffic for five hours.

The Malakand police arrested several suspects after the incident.

Batkhela assistant commissioner Mohibullah held negotiations with the protest leaders and assured them that the suspects would be arrested within two days.

On the assurance of the district administration official, the protesters removed the body from the road and opened it to traffic.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2022

