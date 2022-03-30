PM Imran to show 'threat letter' to senior journalists, allies today

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that he would show a "letter" he brandished at the PTI's March 27 power show, purportedly containing evidence of a foreign conspiracy against the government, to senior journalists and the government's allies later today.

He made the revelation while addressing a ceremony for the launch of the e-passport facility in Islamabad.

The development also comes a day after the government said the premier was ready to share the letter with the chief justice of Pakistan. At the same time, it claimed that the letter could not be presented in parliament due to the "sensitivity" of the issues.

In the PTI’s public meeting in Islamabad on Sunday, the premier had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claiming it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government.

“Foreign funding is being used to change the government. Money is coming from abroad and people inside the country are being used. Some of them are unaware they are being used and some are intentionally using this money against us,” he had alleged.

During today's ceremony, the prime minister touched upon the current political crisis in the country, stating that this was "nothing new" in a parliamentary democracy.

"People lose confidence in their party," he said, adding that a no-confidence motion was a "democratic" move.

"But this is a foreign imported conspiracy and it started when people from abroad started controlling Pakistan through telephone calls. They cannot tolerate a leadership that works in the people's interest."

Reiterating his criticism of America's 'war on terror', he said that Pakistan had paid a heavy price for its participation. He said that many were unaware of the exact scale of the suffering of those living in the country's tribal areas.

"We sacrificed our interests for those abroad but they never valued it," he said.

The premier said he would show the letter containing evidence of a foreign conspiracy against the government to senior journalists and allies.

"The document that I have, I will show it to senior journalists today. We want to protect the nation and can't divulge the details in public. People think this is a joke and I have decided to share it with top journalists."

He added that he would also call one member from each allied party to show them the "document and prove that it is real".

"People can take whatever decision they want to. But beware of the fact that, directly or indirectly, you may become a part of a huge international conspiracy," he said, adding that the document would provide proof of the same.

'PM can only show ‘threat letter’ to CJP'

In a joint press conference on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the prime minister had agreed to present the letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

“If someone has doubts, the prime minister says if necessary, and for the people’s satisfaction, he is ready to present the letter to the chief justice of the SC, as he enjoys a good reputation,” Umar said, adding that only three to four people, including him, had seen the letter.

“The letter has been shared with the top civil and military leadership and only two or three cabinet members,” he added.

The letter was written and dated prior to the day the opposition submitted its no-trust motion against the prime minister to the National Assembly. “It was mentioned in the letter that a no-confidence motion will be moved against the prime minister. I myself have read the letter many times,” the minister claimed.

Umar, who is also the PTI’s secretary general, alleged the principal character behind this plot against the government was Nawaz , who was facilitating the international establishment from London, while the senior leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could also be knowingly involved in the conspiracy.

When asked why the government was not presenting the letter in parliament, he said: “Due to the sensitivity of the letter, it cannot be shared with the over 340 members of parliament, but just to satisfy the people, the prime minister has agreed to show it to the most reliable person with good reputation, the CJP,” he added.

Terming the letter a threat, the minister claimed it clearly said that if the no-confidence motion did not succeed, and PM Imran remained in office, it would have unfortunate repercussions.

Umar maintained that the letter focused on Pakistan’s foreign policy, which made it clear that it was linked to foreign elements. It also states the senior leadership of the PDM was in contact with those foreign elements, the minister alleged.

He said after these ‘realities’ were unearthed, except a few, almost all the MNAs, who were unknowingly becoming part of this “international plot”, would distance themselves from the motion.