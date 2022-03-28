DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 28, 2022

Workers strike across India for labour rights, better pay

APPublished March 28, 2022 - Updated March 28, 2022 12:36pm
Strike supporters erect flags at a traffic intersection on the first day of two-day nationwide strike called by various labour unions in Kochi, Kerala state in India on Monday. — AP
Strike supporters erect flags at a traffic intersection on the first day of two-day nationwide strike called by various labour unions in Kochi, Kerala state in India on Monday. — AP

Millions of workers began a nationwide two-day strike across India on Monday to express their anger at the government’s economic policies and to back demands for improved rights for industrial workers, employees and farmers.

About a dozen of the country’s labour unions that have organised the strike want the government to provide universal social security cover for workers in the vast unorganised sector, hike the minimum wage under its flagship employment guarantee programme and stop the privatisation of public sector banks.

The strikers are also demanding the government halt its plans to monetise state assets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says privatising some state-owned banks would overhaul the banking industry and that the asset monetisation model will help raise money to spur economic growth.

All Indian Trade Union Congress, one of the largest trade unions in the country, said it was expecting more than 200 million formal and informal workers to join the strike. Demonstrations were planned in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, an important trade union affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said it won’t be participating in the strike, calling it “politically motivated”.

Essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity are likely to be impacted in several states due to the strike. A number of public sector banks, including India’s largest lender, the state-run State Bank of India, have said that banking services may be affected because many employees are expected to participate in the strike.

India’s economy has bounced back after experiencing a major blow during the first two years of the pandemic. But many jobs have disappeared, with the unemployment rate rising to eight per cent in December.

Modi’s government last year grappled with huge farmer protests that demanded a complete repeal of the controversial agriculture laws it had billed as necessary reforms.

The year-long protests by farmers, who feared the laws would dramatically reduce their incomes, forced Modi to make a rare retreat just ahead of the crucial state elections that his party eventually won.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Freedom Fries 2.0

Freedom Fries 2.0

Zarrar Khuhro
When the invasion began, it was Russia and all things Russian that came in the cross hairs of a righteously vengeful West.

Editorial

The captain’s gambit
Updated 28 Mar, 2022

The captain’s gambit

Much of what he said will be used to whip up his electorate in case he takes up the mantle as opposition leader.
28 Mar, 2022

Education crisis

PAKISTAN’S educational crisis is rooted in inequality. Nowhere are national socioeconomic and gender fault lines...
28 Mar, 2022

Rohingya genocide

THE US decision to formally recognise the brutalities inflicted on the Burmese Rohingya as genocide is a small but...
Updated 27 Mar, 2022

Economic policy in turmoil

The reasons for the economic, especially external account, troubles are quite obvious.
Updated 27 Mar, 2022

Houthi attacks

OVER the course of time, as the brutal Yemen war has ground on, the Houthi rebel movement has been staging ...
Updated 27 Mar, 2022

Australia’s triumph

IN the end, the better side, the one that played with attacking intent and tried to force a result, won. After the...