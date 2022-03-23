DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 23, 2022

Fight over spilled drink led to fatal shooting in US city

APPublished March 23, 2022 - Updated March 23, 2022 10:05am
Photos of Sierra Jenkins are displayed during a vigil at Granby High School in Norfolk.—AP
Photos of Sierra Jenkins are displayed during a vigil at Granby High School in Norfolk.—AP

NORFOLK: An argument over a spilled drink led to a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown Norfolk restaurant and bar over the weekend, according to the city’s police chief.

Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League on Monday night that the argument began inside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage early on Saturday, but ended with a shooting outside, news outlets reported.

Sierra Jenkins, 25, a reporter for The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, and Devon Harris, 25, of Portsmouth, were caught in the line of fire and killed, police said. Three others were injured.

A reporter and another man were caught in the line of fire and killed

Jenkins grew up in Norfolk and graduated from Georgia State University. She worked as an intern at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before joining The Pilot in December 2020.

This is another incident in which conflict resolution did not exist, Boone said.

Investigators do not have solid leads on a suspect, but Boone said he is cautiously optimistic they will make an arrest based on where the shooting occurred.

Witnesses were still being interviewed and reward money is being considered, Boone said. The Saturday shooting in downtown Norfolk was just one incident in a violent 20-hour stretch in Hampton Roads that left at least 15 people shot, four of them fatally, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Despite a staffing shortage, stepped-up patrols downtown will begin on Thursday for better peace-of-mind downtown, Boone said.

Extra personnel will come from specialty units to complement officers who patrol the downtown area, he said.

Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Undermining the ECP
Updated 23 Mar, 2022

Undermining the ECP

Only way out is for courts to issue a clear and unambiguous order that stops the govt from further undermining the ECP's writ.
23 Mar, 2022

Reko Diq deal

IN what is being described as a breakthrough, Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to restart the suspended Reko Diq mine...
23 Mar, 2022

D-escalation

AFTER days of brinkmanship, it seems that better sense has prevailed. The PTI’s decision to move its much-hyped...
Speaker’s partisan approach
Updated 22 Mar, 2022

Speaker’s partisan approach

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is playing a role that will not be favourable to his legacy.
22 Mar, 2022

Taliban acceptance

THE Afghan Taliban are veering closer to international acceptance. However, recognition of their hardline regime...
22 Mar, 2022

World Water Day

JUST three years... That’s the time left before taps in the country probably run dry as Pakistan faces “absolute...